Oranguru is coming to Pokémon Go for Sustainability Week 2022

Niantic announced that the psychic/normal-type ape Pokémon Oranguru will be making its Pokémon Go debut. Starting on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 am local time, Oranguru will be part of Go. Oranguru’s Go debut is part of Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2022. The Sustainability Week is part of the ongoing Season of Alola event in Pokémon Go, and it will last from April 20 to April 25.

Shiny Cherubi will also make its debut in Pokémon Go during Sustainability Week. Players will be given the chance to capture a Cherubi on the next Community Day, which will be Saturday, April 23. During Community Day, players can encounter a Cherubi if they do a Timed Research. Each phase will require the player to go out on an adventure for at least 1 km.

Being an adventurer and respecting your surroundings, natural or otherwise, go hand in hand. Sustainability Week is back again, Trainers! 🌲



To celebrate, Oranguru will be making its Pokémon GO debut!#SeasonOfAlola



There will also be a Collection Challenge for players to participate in during Sustainability Week. Completing it will earn players 15 Great Balls and a Mossy Lure Module. Players can also earn a free Mossy Lure Module by getting it at the in-game shop. The Mossy Lure Module will lure Pokémon like Gloom, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Grotle, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Alolan Diglett, Bellossom, and Nincada.

During Sustainability Week, Pokémon like Oddish, Grimer, Turtwig, Grotle, Cherubi, Trubbish, Ferroseed, Oranguru, Venusaur, and Phantump will appear more frequently in the normal wild. Players will also have the chance to encounter Snivy and Chespin when completing Field Research tasks. Also as part of the event, players will earn double the amount of XP by spinning a PokéStop for the first time.