Pokémon Go announces Luminous Legends X event, Xerneas debut

Pokémon Go has a host of legendary Pokémon for players to capture in exclusive events and five-star raids, and with the end of Season of Legends drawing closer, a new one has emerged from the Kalos region: Xerneas, the Life Pokémon in the Luminous Legends X event.

The Luminous Legends X event will be happening from May 4 to May 17. Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids at that time, and you can expect it to become an instant hit in the Master League among PvP players. You’ll want to take time out of your day to gather up other like-minded trainers to take it down in these limited-time battles.

Players will also be able to capture more Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon during this time, and new Pokémon are also making their debuts, such as Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. Pancham will also be showing up for this event, but only if players meet the requirements before the end of the event.

Galarian Ponyta will also show up during the event in field research tasks, 7-kilometer eggs, and raids. It briefly made its first appearance when Pokémon Sword and Shield’s second expansion launched, The Crown Tundra, and its evolved form Galarian Rapidash.

Rainy lures are also coming to Pokémon Go. These will be attracting Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokémon to any PokéStop players place it on, and you’ll evolve Goomy’s next form, Sliggoo, into Goodra. However, if you do not have a rainy lure, you can always wait to be raining out to evolve it.

With Xerneas making its debut near the end of the Season of Legends, we can likely expect to see the other legendary Pokémon from Kalos, Yveltal. The Pokémon is shown in the Pokémon Go trailer but has no release date. We can expect it during the last half of May, though, with a few new Pokémon from the Kalos region likely on the way.