Pokémon Go’s Welcome to Alola debuts Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos, alongside upcoming March 2022 events

The Season of Alola kicks off on March 1 for Pokémon Go players as Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos arrive for the first arrive, Welcome to Alola. You’ll be able to find these Pokémon and catch them in the wild, and you’ll have the chance to evolve them into their evolutions, should you catch enough of them. Alongside the Welcome to Alola event, we receive a small tease at what to expect for the rest of March 2022 in Pokémon Go.

The Welcome to Alola event will be from March 1 to 9. During that time, Rowlet, Little, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos will appear in the wild in increased spawns. You’ll have to chance to encounter them throughout the event. In addition, Tapu Koko will be spawing in five-star raids throughout the event, giving players a rare opportunity to catch it.

We also have the March Community Day event featuring Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. Both of these Pokémon will be appearing in the wild on the day, March 13. If you evolve your Sandshrew into a Sandslash, it will learn night slash. However, if you evolve your Alolan Sandshrew into an Alolan Sandslash, it will know shadow claw.

Every Tuesday in March, we also have Spotlight hours for Cubone, Exeggute, Growlithe, Sudowoodo, and Paras. The other events arriving later this month include the Festival of Colors and Lush Jungle.

The Season of Alola is an excellent way to kick off March 2022 and gives players an excellent chance to capture a variety of Alolan based Pokémon that are normally exclusive or difficult to catch.