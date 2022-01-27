Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases version 1.0.1 day one patch ahead of launch with minimal changes

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has nearly arrived, and many fans are eager to sink their teeth into the sandbox adventure to explore the Hisuian region. Before the game launches, a day one patch has been released before everything goes live. The day one patch does add too much to the game, only reinforcing the current build.

The day one patch, version 1.0.1, for Pokémon Legends: Arceus only detailed a small degree of issues dealt with by the team to “make the game more comfortable to play,” shared by the Pokémon team on their page.

If players were expecting massive tweaks or changes to the game, there’s nothing to support it in the day one patch. Instead, only a handful of minor changes were made, which reinforces the state of the game’s build when it shipped to reviewers well before launch. This contrasts the much larger day one patch that arrived for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a remastered entry in the mainline Pokémon franchise that released in November 2021.

Ahead of Pokémon Legends’ debut, many reviewers shared glowing reviews, with many of them agreeing that the graphics were the weakest part of this entry. Despite it, the mechanics’ overall gameplay, experience, and twist made Pokémon Legends a far more endearing adventure.

The 1.0.1 patch for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available right now. If you have a digital copy of the game, you can preload your copy on your Nintendo Switch to prepare for the game’s arrival. It will be releasing at midnight in your respective timezone.