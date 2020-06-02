Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Expansion trailer reveals June 17 release date and new Galar Pokémon forms

The new Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer for the Isle of Armor expansion has gone live, giving us a brief look at a variety of different Galarian forms of many first-generation Pokémon, such as the legendary birds Zapdos, Moltres, Articuno, Slowbro, Tauros, and many others. We also received a release date for the expansion, which is set to release June 17.

The Isle of Armor expansion will have a variety of new locations, with many more places trainers can go to capture new Pokémon. Much like the original game, these Pokémon are wandering the wildness in the open world, available for trainers to encounter at their will rather than at random.

We even received a small glimpse of the original start Pokémon’s Gigantamax forms, which were only previously teased through art shown in the initial reveal of the expansions. We even caught a glimpse of the new Regi legendary Pokémon. One of them is a Dragon-type, Regidraco, and the other is an Electric-type, Regieleci.

While the Isle of Shield is the main attraction during the trailer, we also receive a glimpse of the upcoming expansion following that, The Crown Tundra.

For those who have already pre-order the expansion, you can expect to unlock it on June 17. The Crown Tundra still does not have a release date, but we should receive more details about leading up closer to its release date.