Pokémon X Omocat collection features slick type-based jerseys

The Pokémon Center is now selling a crossover collection with the artist Omocat that features jerseys based on the different types of Pokémon and they are pretty slick.

The Pokémon Center, which sells official merchandise and clothing based on Pokémon, is now selling a collection designed in partnership with Omocat. Omocat is an artist, who also has an art studio under the same name. The collection features eight different jerseys, each one based on different Pokémon types. There is one for fire, water, ghost, dragon, steel, poison, psychic, and grass. Anyone whose favorite Pokemon type is rock, ground, fighting, bug, flying, normal, or fairy has been left out.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Each design features a handful of Pokémon on the front of the jersey. For example, the fire jersey has Charizard, Flareon, and Centiskorch, with a color scheme to match the theme. On the back of the jersey is the team name. Sticking with the fire theme, that jersey reads “Team Fire,” with logos of all of the Pokémon types surrounding it. The lower back has a Pokéball design with the accompanying type logo in the center. Each jersey costs $50 USD and is made of 100% polyester.

If the jersey doesn’t interest you (or your favorite type was excluded) The Pokémon Center has plenty of pins, skateboards, clothes, and other collectibles available with enough variety to satisfy even the most hardcore Pokemon fan.