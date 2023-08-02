Post Malone Drops Over Two Million Dollars To Wield One of One Ring MTG Card

The rarest Magic: The Gathering card available to the public has a new owner, as rapper Post Malone has purchased the 1 of 1 Ring card for over $2 million USD. This purchase follows a frantic search, as people hunted the mythical 1 of 1 Ring card when it first became available in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set.

The One Ring appeared several times in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set, being a powerful artifact that players could equip and being tied to a mechanic that empowered a creature on your side of the field. Before the set was released, Wizards of the Coast revealed a single printing of The One Ring written in Sindarin, making it a one-of-a-kind item. This kicked off the hunt for Magic: The Gathering’s 1 of 1 Ring card, which was quickly found after the set was released.

Post Malone Has Claimed The Precious

Several bounties were issued for the 1 of 1 Ring card when it was announced, but a final buyer has been chosen. As mentioned on the Pokemon Deals Community Twitter page, rapper Post Malone has purchased the card from Brook Trafton for over $2 million USD. There is speculation that the exact offer was $2.6 million, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

It’s no surprise that Post Malone is the final buyer, as he’s a massive Magic: The Gathering fan. He’s also no stranger to expensive Magic: The Gathering purchases, as he previously bought a rare Black Lotus card for $800,000. The 1 of 1 Ring card has blown the value of that card out of the water, making it the most expensive card in his collection.

Post Malone wasn’t the only bidder on the card. The Gremio de Dregones store in Spain offered $2.183 million when the hunt was first announced, while other stores offered a million up front. It seems that Post Malone was the highest bidder if he was able to beat the Gremio de Dregones offer, which is why there’s speculation about the exact value being in the $2.6 million range.

It’s reassuring to know that such a rare card has ended up in the hands of a true Magic: The Gathering fan rather than just a collector who only cares about the monetary value of the item. Wizards of the Coast might not be happy that the search ended so quickly, as the gold rush for the 1 of 1 Ring was over before it really began, but at least a card as precious as this has a good home.