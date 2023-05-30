Elijah Wood Is Reunited With The One Ring In LOTR/MTG Promo

The Ring-Bearer has returned, as Elijah Wood has appeared in a new promo for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set for Magic: The Gathering. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will bring iconic heroes and villains to the tabletop card game, including Frodo Baggins, who bravely carried the One Ring all the way to Mount Doom.

In The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set for Magic: The Gathering, Frodo Baggins is a Legendary Creature who can act as a Commander in that format. We know this, as he will be one of the dual-Commanders of the Food and Fellowship Commander Deck alongside Samwise Gamgee. In this deck, Samwise will create Food Tokens while Frodo hastens along the new “The Ring Tempts You” mechanic, making him even more powerful when he acts as a Ring-Bearer.

Frodo Actor Elijah Wood Is Here To Promote Magic: The Gathering’s The Lord Of The Rings: Tales Of Middle-Earth Set

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will launch on June 23, with pre-releases running from June 16-22. To celebrate the impending launch of the set, Wizards of the Coast has uploaded a new promo video to its social media channels featuring a face that will be familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings, as Elijah Wood was brought in to promote the set.

The best moment was a recreation of the famous Fellowship of the Ring scene, where Bilbo accidentally leaves the One Ring in his pocket before Gandalf asks him to leave it behind. Elijah Wood does the same bit with the One Ring card, which appears as an Artifact in the game, and he jokes about it having the Indestructible trait, as he blew it up (well, Gollum did anyway.)

This isn’t the first time that Elijah Wood has turned up to promote a game based on The Lord of the Rings, as he recently hyped-up the launch of The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying game, which uses the D&D 5E rules. Elijah Wood hasn’t played the role of Frodo Baggins on screen in nearly a decade, but it’s clear that the role means a great deal to him, and he’s always on board to give his stamp of approval, whenever the world of Middle-earth returns in a new form.