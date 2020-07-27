PS5 could sell 120 million units by 2025, says console’s supplier

With news breaking earlier in the month that Sony is seeking to produce 10 million PlayStation 5 units for this winter, Digi Times has now reported that a backend supplier for the console claims the hardware-maker believes it will sell at least 120 million units of the console, after five years on the market.

The outlet’s sources within the supplier expect Sony to shrink the traditional console life to five years, but also that Sony will aim to sell 120 to 170 million PS5 units within that time. If done, the next-gen console would likely outsell that of the PlayStation 4, which recently reached over 110 million units sold, since its arrival in 2013.

Although 170 million units seems like an incredibly tough feat, it could mean that Sony is planning to sell their next console at a more consumer friendly price. Either way, the PlayStation 5 is highly expected to outsell its competitor, the Xbox Series X, which Microsoft seeks to sell at least 60 million units of in its lifespan.

However, in June, analyst firm Ampere Analysis had predicted that the market for next-generation machines would be much more quiet than that of its predecessors, as it believes the PlayStation 5 will go on to sell an underwhelming 66 million units by 2024. Although, the firm’s report states that price will not play a major factor in sales.