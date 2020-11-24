Rainbow Six Siege next-gen upgrade to release next week

After confirming in March that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will receive a next-gen upgrade, Ubisoft has finally set a release date for the game and it isn’t too far off at all.

On December 1, those who’ve purchased Rainbow Six Siege on PS4 or Xbox One will have free access to its next-gen counterpart. In terms of performance on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it has the capability to run in 4K dynamic resolution at 120 frames-per-second or 60 FPS at 4K resolution.

The PS5 version will also implement features that involve the DualSense’s haptic feedback, allowing for the weight of the triggers to change depending on the gun type. In addition, Siege will take advantage of the UI’s Activities cards, giving players the option to drop into a specific lobby instantly from the console’s main menu.

Although cross-progression and cross-generation play is supported, Software Project Lead, Mazen Elbawab, has recently revealed to IGN that there’s no “no commitment” to bringing crossplay to the shooter, but it is “on the table.”

Aside from DLC, Ubisoft does plan on bringing more features to the game once it drops onto these new consoles, such as an expansion to the accessibility options and an overlay supporting Ubisoft Connect.