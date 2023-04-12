Redfall Players Vent Frustration At 30FPS “Quality Mode Only” Announcement

Players have eagerly awaited the release of Arkane’s newest co-op shooter, Redfall, since its announcement in 2021. With only a few weeks to go, you’d think that the developers would be doing all they could to get good press and attention for the game leading to its release. However, an announcement today from Arkane has gotten Xbox players pretty mad.

At launch, the Xbox version of Redfall will be locked at 30fps and only have its “Quality Mode” setting, even though everything we have seen till now in the trailers and gameplay has been at 60fps. As you can expect, this has left fans frustrated and angry with Arkane, and some feel slighted.

Related: Redfall has Arkane Studios sinking its teeth into the supernatural – Hands-on impressions

Redfall will Get 60FPS Performance Update After Release

The announcement came via the game’s official Twitter account, stating that the game will run at 4K at 30fps for the Xbox Series X, while the Series S will run at 1440p at the same frame rate. They did not provide any details on why this is the case or date or information about when players can expect to see the 60fps Performance mode.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

Fans were quick to voice their frustration in the comments, with one stating they find it ridiculous that games will have long delays yet still launch with missing features. Others felt it was embarrassing and disappointing and will either wait to purchase the game or pick a PC version instead.

This is just the newest point of concern or annoyance that players have had with the game in recent months. Back in February, it was revealed that Redfall would always require an internet connection to play, even in single-player, though the games creative director has stated they intend to change this in the future. Additionally, the game has a tricky launch window and will be competing against the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which, given the hype surrounding those titles, it’s going to be an uphill battle for the Redfall by the looks of things.

Redfall will release on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 4.