Sage does it all in Valorant character reveal

Riot Games’ upcoming free-to-play, 5v5 character-based shooter is gearing up the excitement with today’s reveal of the character, Sage.

In her introduction video, Sage is shown to be somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades, being able to use healing and damage to her benefit. She has four abilities that she can use at her disposal:

Slow Orb – cast out a radiant orb that that, once hitting the ground, breaks out into a slowing field. Anyone caught in the field will be slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.

– cast out a radiant orb that that, once hitting the ground, breaks out into a slowing field. Anyone caught in the field will be slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving. Barrier Orb – conjure a large, protective wall. Use right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

– conjure a large, protective wall. Use right-click to rotate the wall before casting. Healing Orb – heal yourself or a teammate to full health over a few seconds

– heal yourself or a teammate to full health over a few seconds Resurrection – target a killed teammate, and after a short delay, revive them will full health

VALORANT on Twitter SAGE /// China “Let them try to get through me.” #VALORANT https://t.co/zJMeaaUi2P

All but the Resurrection ability were shown in the short video, showcasing how these abilities can be used to turn the tide of the battle.

Speaking of turning the tide of battle, Resurrection has already proven to be quite a controversial ability, given its ability to bring a player back to full health when used correctly. It could prove to already be one of the most powerful abilities in the game.

Sage seems to be a different kind of support character. As most support characters are relegated to staying behind the frontlines to provide, well, support, Sage seems to be able to hold her own in combat and do some damage of her own.

We will see what kind of work she can do when Valorant comes out this summer, with a closed beta happening in the coming months.