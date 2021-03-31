Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster gets new story trailer, screenshots

A new trailer has dropped for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, titled “The World’s Rebirth.” The trailer offers a deeper dive into the main story of the series and the resulting demonic revolution that has descended upon Tokyo. as well as how the choices you make will affect others’ fates.

The main story is thus: What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception — an ethereal apocalypse — is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

“The World’s Rebirth” trailer along with the new screenshots, paint a much clearer picture of what the world has become after the apocalypse hit the massive city. Both humans, demons, and everything in between are equally and unequally trustworthy. And sometimes their initial ally-ship can be revoked, while others become loyal to you after certain actions.

Image via Atlus/Sega

Image via Atlus/Sega

Image via Atlus/Sega

Image via Atlus/Sega

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will release on May 25 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition, however, will have access to the title four days earlier on May 21. The Digital Deluxe Edition will include the Maniax and Chronicles packs, Merciful difficulty, the Mercy and Expectation map packs, and the Shin Megami Tensei BGM packs.

