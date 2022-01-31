Shiny Litleo arrives for Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year celebration

The Lunar New Year event for Pokémon Go is on the way, starting at the beginning of February, kicking things off for the final month of the Season of Heritage. There will be plenty of wild Pokémon to encounter and field research for players to complete, along with the chance to capture a shiny version of Litleo, the Lion Cub Pokémon.

Shiny Litleo will be available at the start of the event on February 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. Litleo will have increased encounters throughout the event, and you can find it in the wild, in one-star raids, or as a reward for completing field research tasks.

While exploring the wild, players have the chance to encounter Paras, Meowth, Growlith, Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Magikarp, and Torchic. If players are lucky, they might see Electrabuzz, Gyarados, or Combusken wandering around.

Players can look forward to seeing Darumaka, Shinx, Magikarp, and Espurr appearing in one-star encounters for raids. Charizard, Flareon, Shuckle, Delcatty, Absol, and Druddigon will be making appearances for three-star encounters, and Regirock, who knows the charged move earthquake, is swooping into the five-star raid.

There will also be a timed research with tasks that reward players for catching Pokémon and improving their friends throughout the event.

The Lunar New Year event begins on February 1 and goes until the 7. It’s the start of a busy month, with Deoxys shiny raids happening throughout the last part of February, and all players should be looking forward to those.