Sifu accumulates over half a million players

Sloclap announced on Friday that its latest title, the kung fu brawler Sifu, has racked up more than half a million players since the game’s early access launch on February 6. “We’re humbled that more than half a million of you have embarked on your path of vengeance so far,” wrote the developer.

The developer didn’t explicitly say whether or not the game has sold over 500,000 units, only that it’s surpassed that number of players. Game sharing on PlayStation is one such way that folks would be able to play Sifu without necessarily having to purchase it for themselves. Regardless, it’s still a fairly substantial milestone, especially for an indie title.

We’re humbled that more than half a million of you have embarked on your path of vengeance so far.🔥

From everyone at @sloclap, THANK YOU❤️#SifuGame #Sifu pic.twitter.com/1nLYjeCgiG — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 11, 2022

Sifu launched in early access on February 6 for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game. The full release came two days later on February 8. At launch, the game was fairly well-received thanks to its satisfying combat, but it was also criticized for its harsh difficulty, as well as its alleged appropriation of Chinese culture.

Related: Sifu is a brutal 3D brawler that dissects revenge itself – Review

Sifu is not an easy game. If you’re one of the half-a-million players trudging your way through it, check out our guides on how the aging system works, how to beat the challenging final boss, and how Sifu’s death counter works.