Sims 4 Fans Beg For Horse Ranch Expansion Following DLC Rumors

The Sims 4 is known for having a wide variety of expansion packs that players can purchase for to add content to their game. Buying every single pack will cost players around $1000, and it seems players will have another one to add to their expensive collection.

The Sims 4fans have wanted an equestrian-themed expansion pack for a while now, and many hoped it would have been in the Cottage Living DLC. Sadly, it wasn’t. Now, talk of horses and stables possibly coming to the Sims 4 has kicked up again, thanks to a post on Twitter.

Fans Want Horses In The Game After Almost A Year Of Asking

SPECULATION: Is #TheSims4 Horse Ranch really the next Expansion Pack? 🤔🐴https://t.co/rOnquWr9pf — Sims Community (@TheSimCommunity) June 6, 2023

The Sim Community Twitter speculated that a Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion pack could come to the game. Players have talked about wanting an expansion pack that features a horse ranch for a while, but so far, it hasn’t happened. When the Cottage Living expansion was released, they thought it might contain some content relating to horses, but were left disappointed.

There hasn’t been an official announcement from the developers about an equine pack for The Sims 4, but that hasn’t stopped the fans from getting their hopes up once more. The excitement has bred discussions of what kind of horses could be included, how long they have waited for this theoretical expansion, as well as what horses would be like in Sims 4.

The Sims 3 was the only time that players saw controllable horses in the franchise. They would act just like dogs and cats where other Sims can interact with them and have emotions toward them. Horses could even be ridden by players to explore the world, making them more than just a pet. It’s no wonder why fans want horses to return in Sims 4.