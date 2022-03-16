Sniper Elite 5 release date trailer reveals Karl Fairburne is killing Nazis in France this May

Rebellion Developments has revealed that the Sniper Elite 5 release date is May 26 on PS4, PS5, PC (Epic Games Store, Steam, and Windows Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass. The stealth sniper game famous for its gory slow-mo X-ray kills is sending protagonist Karl Fairburne to France soon.

Revealed on Twitter, Rebellion revealed the release date trailer which showcases the game’s plot and gameplay. Operation Kraken must be stopped and it’s up to Fairburne to stop it. Sniper Elite 5 pre-orders are available right now, too, with early purchases bagging you the bonus “Target Furher: Wold Mountain Mission” on all versions of the game and the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol in editions above Standard. Watch the release date reveal trailer below:

Operation Kraken must be destroyed.



Pre-Order Sniper Elite 5 now for the bonus Target Führer campaign mission and P.1938 Suppressed Pistol.



Coming to Game Pass, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 & 5 on May 26th 2022 | https://t.co/H18W6dUdoW pic.twitter.com/ZGrfi5OfUi — Sniper Elite (@SniperElite) March 16, 2022

For Sniper Elite 5, Rebellion is promising an “expansive campaign” with multiple detailed takes on real-world locations to explore and sneak your way through. This time around Fairburne’s traversal options have been upgraded, as well as more customization options, a Deathloop-esque Invasion mode, and an enhanced kill cam. Who doesn’t love those ultra-gory X-ray slow-mos?

With Sniper Elite 5 dropping day one on Game Pass as well as on PlayStation and PC, Rebellion will be hoping that as many people as possible play its latest nazi-sniping venture. We’ll get our chance to kill Hitler once more in May.