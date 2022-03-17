SRPG fan-favourite Dark Deity launches on Switch if you need something else similar to Fire Emblem

Dark Deity, the first game from developers Sword & Axe LLC, has just launched on the Nintendo Switch. The game was first released on PC back in July and was shown off in the most recent Nintendo Indie World presentation. The core gameplay is similar to the popular Nintendo franchise, Fire Emblem, but features nostalgic, pixelated graphics.

Just like Fire Emblem, Dark Deity features grid-based strategic combat a sprawling cast of characters, and a story about a nation engulfed in the horrors of war. With a plethora of weapons, magic, and classes your characters can promote, the Nintendo Switch is a perfect home for such a game.

The plot follows four students from the Brookstead Military Academy who are thrown into a war they neither agree with nor understand. The new king of the Kingdom of Delia is willing to use you and your friends as mere pawns in a political game that will affect royalty and commonfolk alike. Can your band of merry fighters survive another fruitless war at the bidding of an unwise king? As you wage war, you’ll find new allies, forge unbreakable bonds, and make your new recruits into terrors on the battlfield.

Dark Deity is out now on the Nintendo Switch and is on sale for 20% off.