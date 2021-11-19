Star Citizen is free to play during annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event

Developer Cloud Imperium Games has announced that Star Citizen will be free to play from today until December 1 as part of the annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo. There will be over 120 different ships to test out over the next 13 days, so if you’ve ever been intrigued by Star Citizen, now is a great time to dive in.

Meanwhile, at the expo itself, Cloud Imperium Games will also unveil six new ships arriving in the game soon. They include the Aegis Redeemer and two variants of the Crusader Ares Star Fighter called the Inferno and the Ion. The Aegis Redeem is a gunship that’s armed to the teeth and belongs in the middle of any fierce combat encounter.

The Ares Star Fighter Ion comes equipped with an S7 laser cannon and is best used in long-range combat, while the Ares Star Fighter Inferno boasts an S7 ballistic Gatling cannon that will excel in mid-range confrontations. Regardless of which one players choose, they are both capable of severely damaging capital level ships.

The other three ships remain a mystery for now, though we know the dates two will get announced. The in-game manufacturers Argo Astronautics will showcase their new craft on November 25, while Musashi Industrial and Starflight Concern will unveil one on November 27.