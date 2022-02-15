Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith expansion launches today with a new cinematic trailer titled “Disorder”

It’s been 10 years since the release of Bioware’s Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO and the game is launching the new Legacy of the Sith expansion today in celebration. Originally slated for a December 14, 2021 release, Bioware delayed the launch to focus on additional testing. To hype up this day, Electronic Arts has premiered a brand new cinematic trailer titled “Disorder.”

The trailer focuses on the story of a new Jedi padawan named Sa’har and her master as they attempt to destroy a machine. Fan-favorite villain Darth Malgus is also a major presence, and will feature prominently in the expansion. This premiere is extra special as the previous expansion, Onslaught, did not launch with a cinematic trailer, which was previously common for most past expansions.

Legacy of the Sith aims to deepen the story of the war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. The ocean planet of Manaan, a popular destination in past games, is one of the two planets explored during the campaign. A new planet called Elom sees players discovering a ruined Sith fortress where Darth Malgus is rumored to have found something critical to the future of the Jedi and the Sith.

Bioware has also revamped the leveling experience with Combat Styles. Players can now separate their class story from their gameplay style. Characters will be able to choose any advanced class within their respective Tech or Force playstyles, and are no longer limited to only the advanced classes of their chosen story role. All new end-game gearing methods have also been introduced, and Bioware has marked this day as the starting point to a full year of galactic intrigue, conflict, and mystery.