Stardew Valley creator is self-publishing the game on Android

Stardew Valley creator, who goes by ConcernedApe on Twitter, announced they will be self-publishing the game on Android. Stardew Valley is already available on Android devices, but the game was being published with the aid of The Secret Police. This move will make ConcernedApe the sole publisher of Stardew Valley on all digital platforms.

ConcernedApe answered several questions on Twitter, revealing more about the upcoming 1.5 update for Stardew Valley on mobile and when can fans expect to see more of Haunted Chocolatier. ConcernedApe freely admits that the 1.5 update on mobile is taking too long and the issues with it stem more from the legal/business side. ConcernedApe also brings up that a new party has started working on it, yet progress remains slower than expected. ConcernedApe suggests that Stardew Valley will likely continue to get updates as they don’t know if they will officially “close the book” on updates.

I'm now self-publishing Stardew Valley on Android. With this change, I'm now self publishing the game on all digital platforms. Also, feel free to ask me any questions (about anything ) and I will answer as best I can — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 17, 2022

ConcernedApe writes they hope to reveal more soon on Haunted Chocolatier but feels obligated to get 1.5 for Stardew Valley mobile out beforehand. They think it would be “rude or insensitive” to make any announcement with Haunted Chocolatier when work is still needed for 1.5. Unfortunately, ConcernedApe doesn’t yet have a solid release date for 1.5 on mobile.