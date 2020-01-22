Tencent is courting Funcom and Funcom likes the offer

Gaming conglomerate Tencent wants to buy all shares of Funcom. Funcom is interested in the offer.

Two big names in gaming are deep in a monetary courtship. Tencent offered to buy all previously unowned shares in Funcom. The Chinese gaming empire is intertwined with many western gaming companies already, from Epic Games to Blizzard. Funcom is interested and supports the offer but hasn’t officially accepted yet.

First reported by Polygon, Tencent offered to buy Funcom, offering 27 percent more than the closing value of the company from 2019. In the press release from Funcom, Tencent made the offer through an “indirectly owned subsidiary.” The two main management boards of Funcom “unanimously decided to recommend Funcom’s shareholders to accept the offer.” The two main boards are the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. Since the company is owned by multiple shareholders, Tencent is looking to buy the gaming company from those shareholders, leaving them with the final decision in the matter.

Funcom is based in the Netherlands and has published “around 30 game titles across several genres.” Fans may recognize Funcom from the Conan games. Conan Exiles is a popular survival game available on Steam. Funcom recently began working on Dune. The offer from Tencent could be valuable for existing and planned games from the company.

The press release goes on to add that if Funcom were to take the offer, the company would remain independent but would be allowed more funding for their projects. Employees would also keep their current positions.

Funcom hasn’t yet accepted the deal. At this stage, Tencent is proposing an offer. The companies entered a “Transaction Agreement.” Tencent will make a cash offer that Funcom will likely take if the unanimous support from the board members is any indication.