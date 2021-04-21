The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been confirmed for a Western release in July

Huge news for Ace Attorney fans — both titles from The Great Ace Attorney spin-offs, The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, will finally make its way to the West. The surprise announcement was first revealed through a heartfelt video from director and scenario writer of the first three Ace Attorney games as well as both The Great Ace Attorney games, Shu Takumi. The official Capcom Unity blog also revealed more details on what the bundle, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, will be including.

Both The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve follow the escapades of newbie lawyer Ryunosuke Naruhodo, his trusty legal aide, Susato Mikotoba, the inimitable detective, Herlock Sholmes, young genius Iris Wilson, and a wide variety of colorful supporting characters. Ten cases spread across both games will be included in Chronicles, set against the backdrop of 19th century Japan and England.

Chronicles will also include tons of bonus content. There’s an art and illustrations gallery with commentary from the art director, fully animated videos from the story, both English and Japanese audio, as well, eight additional “Escapades” (mini-episodes separate from the main story), two “Special Trial” videos, thirteen video clips from “Ryunosuke Naruhodo’s Seven Days of Sin,” and three alternate optional costumes for The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via on July 27. No news yet on whether the title will be digital only or have a physical version as well.