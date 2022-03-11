The Nintendo Switch topped U.S. February 2022 charts in both units and dollar sales

It’s no secret that the Switch was and remains to be incredibly lucrative for Nintendo. It recently surpassed the 100 million units mark, making it one of the best-selling consoles of all time. While it would make sense for momentum to eventually slow down, the most recent NPD figures show the opposite.

According to the most recent NPD figures released this morning, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling piece of hardware for February 2022 in the United States. The NPD typically uses dollar sales as a metric rather than the amount of units sold, which can be contentious due to the variance in pricing across games and hardware.

Fortunately for Nintendo, its hybrid machine topped the U.S. charts for the month in terms of both units sold and dollar sales. Considering how cheap the Switch is compared to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, this is a huge feat. It’s even more impressive when you consider how far we are into the current generation, however hardware availability may also be a factor.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 leads video game hardware in 2022 dollar sales year-to-date, while Switch has achieved the highest unit sales in the period. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 11, 2022

For further context, Xbox Series consoles came in second on both counts for the month of February. Having a mix between the high-end Series X and entry-level Series S likely helped Microsoft out. For the year so far, the Switch also sold the most units, meanwhile the PS5 amassed the most dollar sales.