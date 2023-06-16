The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Set Revamps Kanto This Fall

Any fan of the Pokemon series likely has a favorite or two from the original 151 Kanto species that started the iconic franchise. From Charmander to Mew, players often see the original Pokedex entries as some of the most coveted – and now they will be featured specifically in the upcoming TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet 151.

The 151 Expansion, which released in Japan on June 16, 2023, already has fans excited for the full art rares that are a part of the set. Glimpses at Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise offer a look at the unique art styles and overhauled appearances of each favorite, making the set a must-have for Kanto enthusiasts.

Scarlet & Violet 151 Expansion Joins the TCG in September

Start your #Pokemon151 journey by following Bulbasaur into its mysterious garden… 🍃 🌺 🌸 pic.twitter.com/kjoe4mI6gy — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) June 16, 2023

As detailed on The Pokemon Company‘s website, the TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 set will release on September 22, 2023.

According to the press release, the set will include over 160 cards featuring Kanto’s original 151 species, 12 new Pokemon ex cards, and 10 Trainer cards. The set will be done in the original Pokedex order, giving a particularly special feel to the celebratory card list.

Pokemon TCG fans will be able to find the 151 TCG Booster Packs in Elite Trainer Boxes that are currently available to preorder on The Pokemon Center website, as well as through several special collector boxes and mini tins. These will release on September 22 and October 6, 2023.

The Kanto region will always hold a special space in the hearts of fans. Having the opportunity to collect a new set featuring some of the most well-known species in the series will be a special treat, and offer fans of original companions a chance to view them in a new way. With ex cards adding strength to these special Pokemon, there is no doubt they will be a powerful asset both in TCG decks and as memorable pieces in collections worldwide.