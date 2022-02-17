The pre-order trailer for indie cyberpunk game Anno: Mutationem is a neon-drenched dream

Anno: Mutationem is getting a lot of attention; the indie game whose laser sword-wielding protagonist Ann Flores is reminiscent of Major from Ghost in The Shell is no doubt deserving of it. Chinese Developer ThinkingStars announced its unique side-scrolling adventure will see a multi-platform release through a new action-packed trailer.

According to the game’s official Twitter, the pre-order window for PlayStation is open now and will come with a cool bonus costume for Ann. Ann is a “highly-skilled combat-trained lone wolf” and she has a score to settle with a megacorporation that just might know something about her missing brother. The game is a beautiful pixel art callback to classic cyberpunk noir entries like Blade Runner.

For those who need to be tided over until next month, a demo for Anno: Mutationem is available on Steam, and it’s a colorful, eclectic mix of both 2D and 3D animation. The third-person combat is exciting with a lot of variety; the tone is mesmerizingly dark and in line with the genre; exploration is fun and people will react differently to Ann based on her appearance. The trailer showed off an intriguing bar and fishing mini-game, too.

Publisher Lightning Games clarified that the game is approximately 12 hours in length and will include English, Japanese, and Chinese voiceovers. Anno: Mutationem is scheduled for a March 17 release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.