The Witcher 3’s latest patch for Nintendo Switch to offer visual upgrades and possible cross-save support with PC

When The Witcher III: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch came out back in October of last year, it took many fans by surprise. CD Projekt Red, with help from Saber Interactive, managed to fit the entire game—expansions and all —into one physical cartridge (or a 28.1GB download). Not only that, it runs pretty well. But little did players realize there was something better coming.

A patch for this version of the game has become available in Korea, and with it comes a number of improvements. These are detailed by Wario64 over on Twitter.

In his post, he explains how the game not only looks better, but has improved functionality alongside the Steam and GOG versions on PC.

First off, eight new visual options are included with the game. These include effects such as blur, bloom, sharpen, depth of field, chromatic aberration, water quality, visibility range of foliage and anti-aliasing. To further show the differences, he posted two screenshots, with the old version above and the new version below.

The old version. (Screengrab via Wario64)

And you can see the improvements in the new image. (Screengrab via Wario64)

The patch also reportedly provides cross-save support with the PC version. That means if you’re playing on your desktop or laptop computer and want to take your game on the go, you can with your Switch. However, that’s not entirely confirmed just yet. According to Wario64, there are some users on Ruliweb that says it works, but there are no official patch notes or screenshots just yet.

Back in January, Saber Interactive noted that it was hard at work on an update that would be “worth the wait” to fans. This looks to be what it was talking about, especially with the visual improvements.

However, now lies the real question — when will other Switch regions get the update? There’s been no sign of it on the U.S. front, nor in the UK or Japan. However, considering it just went live for Korea today, it shouldn’t be long before other players get a chance to see what a world of difference it makes.

We’ll see if CD Projekt Red or Saber Interactive make an announcement soon. In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out The Witcher III for Switch (or the Switcher as some dub it), you can get it on the eShop now.