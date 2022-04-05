The Witcher game series is getting an official cookbook

Everyone knows that the most important part of any game isn’t the graphics or the music. It isn’t even the gameplay. No, the most important part of game development is, of course, the food. That might explain why we’re getting a cookbook based on the world of The Witcher. The world of the games is certainly vibrant enough to make us want to try living in it. At least until the first monster shows up.

It seems the announcement that the new game is officially in development isn’t the only Witcher-related news to hit fans recently. Taking inspiration from the video game series from CD Projekt Red, authors Anita Sarna, who runs the food blogs Nerd’s Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen, and Karolina Krupecka are pulling together recipes based on locations like White Orchard, Velen, and Toussaint to create a set of meals and dishes to get you through a tough session of monster slaying. The pair of them have a good track record as food writers, so expect this book to be well-researched and presented along with being officially licensed by CD Projekt Red. The book’s full title is The Witcher Cookbook: An Official Guide to the Food of the Continent.

The description promises a wide variety of food, from the rich banquet dishes of the nobility to the rustic, hearty foods of a medieval tavern. While it seems unlikely that the book will have the recipes for the secret Witcher potions, there will be more than 80 recipes in the final cookbook, which is due out in October 2022. Pre-orders are available on Amazon.