TheGrefg, one of Twitch’s most-watched streamers, banned on Twitch

For a second time, Spanish streamer TheGrefg has been suspended from Twitch. The first time TheGrefg had been banned from the platform was back in July 2020, and he had been gone for 24 hours. Right now, the exact reasoning for this ban is not known.

Previously, the first ban had occurred because TheGrefg had an improper video playing on his stream. However, the ban was only for 24 hours. We don’t know if the most recent ban is for the same reason or if the suspension will have the same time frame. There are a handful of working theories by fans, such as TheGrefg showing an inappropriate picture of themselves with viewers. Other theories include having banned streamer Bruneneger on-air or because of an ongoing feud with another streamer, Willyrex.

TheGrefg currently holds the record with the most concurrent viewers on the entire Twitch platform, most recently hitting nearly 2.5 million viewers in January 2021 while holding a live presentation of his Fortnite skin that was coming to the game. On YouTube, TheGrefg has 17.3 million subscribers with over 5.7 billion views.

We’ll be learning more details over the course of the day as we learn why TheGrefg received his ban, along with how long the ban will take place.