Trials of Osiris returns to Destiny 2 next season, Bungie confirms

Destiny 2 developers Bungie has confirmed Trials of Osiris is returning to the game in the next season, Season of the Worthy, in March.

Bungie on Twitter Trials of Osiris is back. Our developers discuss the significance of its return and what to expect on your quest to the Lighthouse. https://t.co/H5mKH2RwhG

Trials of Osiris is an elimination game mode consisting of five to nine rounds between two teams of three players. It started every Friday and continued until the Destiny servers reset that Tuesday. Players who participated in the event acquired a variety of different rewards.

Those who acquired nine wins and zero losses were given the chance to travel to the Lighthouse on Mercury where they could receive exclusive compensation for their hard work. When players go flawless, the exclusive armor gives off special animation and colors so all other players know they had a solid weekend in Trials.

They were a highlight of Destiny, and now it’s returning to Destiny 2 in the upcoming season set to begin in March. Players can expect theme-related armor, weapons, and much more coming to the mix when trials go live and three-person teams can work together to overtake their foes.