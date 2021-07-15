Valve announces Steam Deck portable, shipping this December

Valve revealed today its brand new portable system, the Steam Deck, which will allow for users to play games straight from their Steam library by logging into their Steam account. The Steam Deck will come with a seven inch touch screen, two thumbsticks, two trackpads, and gyro controls. There are three models of the system at three separate price points, which will be available for preorder starting July 16 at 10 AM PT.

The cheapest model at $399 includes 64GB of eMMC memory, the $529 model comes with 256GB of NVMe SSD memory, and the most expensive model at $649 features 512GB of NVMe SSD memory (along with anti-glare glass). In addition, there’s a microSD slot for addition memory, so what you’re really paying for is faster memory speeds at higher price points.

The system boasts an AMD Van Gogh APU, which features Zen 2 + RDNA 2 architecture. This means that theoretically it has more power than the original PlayStation 4. Practically, however, its 40 watt-hour battery — which lasts from two to eight hours — would hold the Steam Deck back since using its full power would kill the battery life rather quickly. However, when connected to a dock (which will be sold separately), its full power would most likely be utilized. What’s more is that the Steam Deck can be used as a portable PC — users can install PC software, browse online, stream videos, and even install other game store fronts.

For the first 48 hours, preorders will only be available to Steam users who have made purchases prior to June 2021. A $5 reservation fee is required at the time of preorder, which will be fully refundable. Refunds within 30 days of reservation will go back to the payment methods used, and after 30 days the refund will be given as Steam credits.