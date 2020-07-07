Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong features three main characters, launches in 2021

Nacon showcased the latest installment of the Vampire: The Masquerade series during its 2020 Nacon Connect event today. In Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, you will play as three different characters, according to Big Bad Wolf Studio quest designer Eliott Hipeau, and each one will have a unique backstory.

You’ll have the option to choose to give your character’s skills in order to get through difficult situations. Players will have to do all that while navigating through a 21st-century world, one which is dangerous for vampires now that the Elders have left, London has fallen, and a new prince looks to take control of the Camarilla in Boston.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is set for release in 2021 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.