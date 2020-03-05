Warframe Revised Update 27.2.0 patch notes

Warframe Revised is finally upon us, bringing substantial changes across dozens of areas in the game. A lot is changing, and the patch notes you will find below seem to go on forever.

Some big changes have arrived for the process of building your Railjack, making it much easier for new players. People who already had their Railjacks built will be getting a refund of all the excess materials and credits they pumped into their battleship.

Changes are also coming for Arcanes, so be sure to carefully read that section of the patch notes, especially if you are a veteran player, as Arcanes are more relevant for people with a lot of time in the game. All Warframes are getting a boost to their armor values, Status Effects are changing, how your shields work is changing, and the list goes on and on.

The best way to experience it all is to hop into the game, but you can give the patch notes below a good read while you download the update.

Warframe Revised: Update 27.2.0

Warframe may feel a little different this Update. Depending on where you are in your Warframe journey, you may notice big or small changes.

A player who has not yet completed ‘Rising Tide’ will find building their Railjack a lot easier. A player with an extensive Arcane collection will see most Arcanes can now achieve 5 Ranks, and duplicates can no longer be equipped together. A player using the Kuva Bramma will notice Self Damage is gone. A player with Multishot mods equipped should see some changes in their Upgrade Menus with the addition of a new Multishot Stat.

All players will notice Shield Gating has been added to the game, and all enemies have had their Health, Armor, and Shields re-balanced. That’s just scratching the surface.

However you play Warframe, it’s likely the ‘Warframe Revised’ Update has touched some part of the game for you. Please take the time to review our Update Notes to familiarize yourself with the changes – big and small.

Warframe always aims to become a better version of itself. Warframe is still about power and you being a destructive force in the Origin System with hundreds of tools at your disposal – go forth, Tenno!

We are opening over 15 specific Feedback Threads, plus a more format-driven Bug Report thread to help turnaround quality hotfixes for this Mainline. Please use your powerful feedback responsibly – we all lift together.

WARFRAME REVISED BUG REPORTING MEGATHREAD:

The New War Chapters:

A Codex Quest chapter entry for The New War has been added for those who have completed the Sacrifice Quest! As you might be aware, The New War has started, and with Scarlet Spear coming soon we want players to be properly informed as The New War develops. If you have yet to complete the Chimera Prologue or the Erra Quest, head to The New War Codex Quest entry to access a shortcut to these Quests.



Railjack Onboarding Changes:

The Rising Tide Quest gives you your very own Railjack, but the barrier to entry is – conclusively with months of stats – too high. We are releasing a revised series of Blueprints (BP) in the Quest that sees costs reduced between 66% – 75% for Railjack parts, and building time reduced to 6 hours each.

There are 3 situations players may find themselves in:

Haven’t started Rising Tide. Anyone just beginning will have fully new reduced BP costs. Has started Rising Tide. Anyone with any progress at all gets 1x Rush Repair Drone, and will transition to new costs on the next Stage. Any old costs will be refunded. Rising Tide Complete. Anyone with a complete quest gets 2x Rush Repair Drone. All cost differences will be refunded.

WHY:

Upon Review, stats show truly the only people that saw Rising Tide to completion were our veterans, which was originally our intent to design content for veteran players.

However, to sustain the cost of future development and events like Scarlet Spear, accessibility is key and we have to adjust the barriers to entry for Railjack. For those who were early adopters, 2x Rush Repair Drones will be given out. Anyone with the Rising Tide Quest active will receive 1x Rush Repair Drone. For those unfamiliar with Rush Repair Drones: these items can only be acquired via rare drop in the Veil Proxima, as they allow you to instantly complete a given Armament or Component.

RAILJACK ONBOARDING CHANGES FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Railjack Changes & Fixes:

Added a new Crewship in Veil Proxima missions: Exo Skold Crewship! It is a variant of the Gokstad but it has an impenetrable shield – you’ll have to get crafty to figure out how to take it down, Tenno.

Added a ‘Forge All’ button on the Railjack Payload screen in the Dry Dock.

Avionics Screen no longer uses ‘Hold to Confirm’.

Intrinsics Screen no longer uses ‘Hold to Confirm’.

Avionics that are over capacity will now appear as “disabled” instead of being outright removed.

In a continued effort to avoid getting downed in Railjack situations you can’t control: 4 seconds of invulnerability will be given when entering a Crewship via the Archwing Slingshot. 2 seconds of invulnerability will be given when using context actions and the Omni Recall.

Disabled migrations during Railjack level transitioning (Void tunnel) to avoid putting new Host in completely broken states.

Disabled ability to enter the Archwing Slingshot while in a level transition (Void tunnel) due to loading into the Railjack mission in many broken states.

Improved Railjack Grineer Fighter variety across all 3 Proxima regions. The way the levels were set up on the various Grineer Fighters, some of the nodes had level ranges that were too high for all the varieties to appear (The Elite varieties on Earth never spawned for example). So we re-adjusted the level ranges for the various Grineer fighters (Kosma, Gyre, Exo) across all 3 regions , so that there was a better spread of the different fighter types across the nodes. In other words, the lower level nodes of a region will spawn the basic fighter types and then as the difficulty of the nodes progress the Elites are slowly introduced.

When a Railjack mission completes, downed/dead players will be Revived and all Revives will be reset. Allowing you and your squad to continue on your Railjack journey instead of having to return to the Dry Dock. This fixes staying stuck in spectator mode in all Railjack missions if all Revives have been used up.

Quick Meleeing with the Omni tool in hand will no longer unequip the Omni. This is now consistent with other Gear items, like Fishing/Mining.

In an effort to increase stat exposure and reduce clickthrough scenarios, we’ve made some changes to how Railjack Armament stats are displayed: Railjack Armament stats now show up below the description in the info popup without having to navigate to the second tab. Upon selecting an Armament that is not equipped, the UI will display it’s comparison stats with your current equipped weapon side by side.

You can now scrap as much Wreckage as desired when prompted due to being at max capacity before missions instead of just the minimum amount. We found it quite cumbersome to have to go back to the Railjack Configure panel in the Dry Dock to clear out your Wreckage inventory over and over again. The previous implementation forced players to run into this prompt often and could cause them to fail loading into a mission (or worse causing instant migrations if Host). This new implementation prevents this issue from occurring and gives more freedom on how much Wreckage to clear outside of the Configure panel.

Enemy Crewships will now take on the Health and Armor values of the player’s Railjack when hijacked. Shield values do not apply here as Grineer enemies do not have Shields.

The Forward Artillery will now fire on release instead of auto firing immediately after charge is complete. After 3 seconds of holding the charge, the Cannon will auto fire. This brief time allows you to have more control over where you want that cannon fire to land.

Added “Sigma” category to sort through Sigma series Components and Armaments in your Railjack Configure panel.

Improved the wing cam when using the Tactical Map – it should be much more instant when transitioning!

Increased Railjack’s Energy tube material brightness to make it a bit more obvious with darker tints.

Changed material tinting across all Railjack Skins so that it matches and is more consistent with the base Railjack.

Improved the Crewship meltdown FX so that it is more obvious from the exterior.

Avionics that are incompatible with the selected Grid slot will be auto listed at the bottom and appear greyed out to avoid confusion as to why it can’t be equipped.

Armaments/Components that are equipped in the selected slot are now marked as “equipped”, Armaments/Components equipped in other slots are still marked as “equipped on X”. This directly correlates to the below fix: Fixed Railjack Armaments/Components UI not displaying the correct name of the selected Armament/Component when Scrapping, resulting in accidental Scrapping of your equipped Armament/Component. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1161611-railjack-weapon-management-ui-bug/

Improved performance of enemy fighter markers in Railjack missions.

Fixed Railjack Clients crashing aboard the Missile Platform after destroying the core.

Fixed a loss of functionality for Clients upon loading into a Railjack mission. More specifically, this issue would result in the Client appearing to skate around instead of walk, hold an invisible weapon, and getting completely stuck when mounting a Turret.

Fixed progression stopping bug if a Host migration occurred after the first radiator has been exposed on a Pulse Turbine POI, and players then proceed to destroy the exposed radiators. After the Host migration, both radiators would be visible and vulnerable, at which destroying both of them would leave the mission broken due to having nothing to destroy after hacking the second console for the second radiator.

Fixed loading into a Railjack mission from friends Orbiter leaves Client screen black.

Fixed Clients having no Archwing if the Railjack mission was launched after being invited to an Orbiter. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1163690-nsw-bug-collection-as-of-2705/

Fixed falling in an endless void after using the Archwing Slingshot as a Client into an exploding Crewship and attempting to leave the ship.

Fixed Clients experiencing infinite loading when attempting to load into the Dojo from the Star Chart with the Host.

Fixed an edge case where performing a finisher at the moment the Crewship reached metldown punting you back to the Railjack in a very dead state.

Fixed an edge case where using a Turret or doing a finisher in a Crewship when the Omni tool’s countdown expired could leave you in a broken state and not recalling you.

Fixed Railjack Breaches sometimes being unrepairable when joining an active mission.

Fixed inability to use certain Intrinsics during a Railjack mission as the Operator. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1168903-operator-as-rj-pilot-doesnt-have-access-to-intrinsics-abilities/

Fixed Clients sometimes not being able to activate Railjack Battle Avionics.

Fixed ability to gain Railjack Flux Energy for free from killing enemies with a Battle Avionic.

Fixed the Intrinsic skill “Tactical Efficiency” (Tactical Rank 6) not modifying the Flux Energy cost of using Battle Avionics in a Railjack mission.

Fixed the Intrinsic skill “Reflex Aim” (Gunnery Rank 10) not snapping the player’s targeting reticle to the nearest enemy lead if using a Railjack hit-scan laser weapon.

Fixed inability to use Archwing Sprint if you were crouching/sliding as you exited the Railjack.

Fixed max Ranked Railjack ‘Tether’ Avionic not tethering up to 6 enemies as intended.

Fixed more cases of the never ending tunnel (Willy Wonka flashbacks am I right?) when loading into Railjack missions after 2 players select different nodes at the same time.

Fixed missing markers for Command Link when Piloting or using a Turret.

Fixed the reticle getting stuck on the right side of the screen when you aim down sights while Piloting with Rank 10 Gunnery.

Fixed Railjack Turrets aiming towards the Tether Avionic projectile when cast, causing them to point in weird directions

Fixed Ramsled boarded enemies remaining frozen in place after casting the Tactical Avionic ‘Intruder Stasis’ even after they’ve died. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1160044-railjack-intruder-stasis/

Fixed Ramsleds not getting affected by Status Effects.

Fixed an issue where Heat Avionics were not being applied correctly.

Fixed description for ‘Void Cloak’ in The Tactical Menu not displaying the correct cooldown time if Tactical Rank is 7+.

Fixed being able to close the Tactical Menu with its hotkey during “Recall Warp” which caused further attempts to use “Recall Warp” to no longer function.

Fixed gaining max Health and Shields, Power Strength and presumably any other Archwing-specific bonuses while using Titania’s Razorwing mode in Railjack. This is due to the Intrinsic Ranks that grant Archwing bonuses ( Vigilant Archwing, Vengeful Archwing, etc). These only apply to your true Archwing, not tiny fairy mode.

Fixed projectile speeds of certain Armaments causing bandwidth issues for Clients.

Fixed getting stuck on alt camera angle while piloting Railjack. This also fixes the issue of losing HUD when swapping back to Piloting view after being at an alt angle.

Fixed Void Hole appearing offset if activated by a Client who is Piloting the Railjack.

Fixed being equipped with your Parazon or completely unarmed if you use the Crafting Forge in your Railjack while your Omni Tool or Scanner is equipped.

Fixed several issues when entering the transportation tubes in the Sentient Anomaly: Fixed automatic weapons continuously firing while traveling in the tube. Fixed issues with staying in the tube if attempting to move around in all kinds of directions. Fixed Operators in Void Mode speed running in the tube (gotta go fast?). Fixed issues with getting stuck in the Pause menu while traveling in the tube.

Fixed inability to use Transference after spamming Transference while trying to exit the Railjack.

Fixed crash when using Transference at the same time as entering the Railjack Slingshot.

Fixed loading into the Archwing Slingshot with an Arch Gun active, causing players to fire the Arch Gun instead of hurling their Warframes out of the Slingshot.

Fixed Companion Pets sometimes being gigantic on the Railjack.

Fixed your Warframe having disjointed hips when Bullet Jumping into the Forward Artillery.

Fixed cases of the Asteroid Base being invisible in Railjack unless you had geometry detail set to High.

Fixed Avionic and Salvage pickup markers at times not showing distance values.

Fixed inconsistent Crewship meltdown timers if you had numerous Crewships in meltdown mode.

Fixed being put in a broken state when attempting to execute a Crewship pilot at the same time as the Crewship enters meltdown mode.

Fixed some edge cases where players could get stuck when trying to pilot an enemy Crewship that is in meltdown mode.

Fixed a rare case where your weapons function as Unmodded when boarding an enemy Crewship as a Client.

Fixed projectiles from stolen Crewship looping around in a circle before disappearing.

Fixed a script error that could occur if you executed the pilot of an enemy Crewship just as it was exploding.

Fixed the Exo Skold Crewship not using the Crewship marker shape.

Fixed mission objective UI appearing and overlapping the Options menu when you pause the game while using a Turret in the Railjack or stolen Crewship.

Fixed projectile Armaments like the Apoc or Cryophon ignoring the gigantic rocks in front of enemies and damaging them anyways.

Fixed a ‘Hold to Revive’ prompt appearing outside the top of the Railjack during a Catastrophic Failure. Allowing you to actually revive the Railjack’s Health with that apparently very effective green hand gas.

Fixed various collision issues in the Railjack that allowed Titania to exit the railjack while in Razorwing.

Fixed missile-distraction abilities from Odonata and Elytron being ineffective against missiles that stop tracking halfway in Railjack missions. This notably affects the long-range Grineer Crewship missiles (not the shorter range cannons, which aren’t homing).

Fixed scaling issue with the Imperator Vandal’s muzzle smoke FX in Railjack missions.

Fixed Railjack Glyphs sometimes appearing when inside the Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed not seeing your custom (and probably so cool and not a pun) Railjack name when viewing the Railjack while in Archwing.

Fixed a copy of your Warframe being created after selecting the Dry Dock as Operator and Transferring back to Warframe. This also fixes issues of having a bunch of sentient Excalibur Umbras running around.

More fixes towards broken Dry Docks when some players have different progression into the Rising Tide Quest.

Potential fix towards Clients unable to exit the Railjack once back in the Dry Dock from a mission.

Fixed Operators taking on the color scheme of the Railjack interior after exiting any of the turrets in the Railjack.

Fixed Clients not seeing Host’s Railjack customizations (colors and Skin).

More fixes towards scrolling back to top issue when contributing or rushing a Railjack weapon or component. Now when you contribute or rush the window will remain where the item is as to not force you to search for it again.

Fixed Railjack Configure UI screen overlapping with the Trading window when invited and accepting to trade in the Dojos. This also fixes being unable to accept invites while on the Intrinsics menu.

Fixed an issue where a “Select All” option was appearing in the Railjack Scrap menu, but had no functionality.

Fixed a black shadow replacing one of the Wreckage icons when selecting MR tabs in the Railjack Configure panel.

Fixed Wreckage having to be deselected and reselected to show available options after you previously Contributed to it.

Fixed Scrapping equipped Reactor causing issues with re-equipping Avionics that were auto-unequipped to fit back under capacity.

Fixed selecting ‘Ask Me Later’ on the over capacity Wreckage prompt causing a long delay.

Fixed missing warning when attempting to Trade an already equipped Avionic.

Fixed some cases where the Grid in the Railjack Configure panel would show less elements than intended.

Fixed inability to use the ‘Change Loadout’ button functionality in the Railjack Navigation screen when anchored in the Dry Dock.

Fixed Rank checkmarks in the Intrinsic Details list not automatically updating after you’ve Ranked up.

Fixed the new chosen colours of your Railjack not saving if you go into the Payload screen right after changing colours.

Fixed Client players UI Theme color persisting on screen if said player is viewing the Payload, Avionic or Intrinsics screen when the Host launches a mission.

Fixed Platinum price of Glyphs/Railjack Skin displaying when hovering over the already purchased and selected Glyph/Railjack Skin in the Customization screen.

Fixed Railjack Customization UI lingering after purchasing and equipping a Railjack Skin.

Fixed selecting the Companion loadout in the Railjack Arsenal starting from a black screen and moving to the Companion station in the Dojo.

Fixed Dry Dock docking clamps disappearing at certain angles form viewed from inside the top level of the Railjack.

Fixed Codex missing descriptions for the Exo Raider, Exo Raider Carver, and Exo Raider Eviscerator.

Fixed missing localization when loading into the “Railjack Key Mission” in the Rising Tide Quest. It is now properly localized to “INVESTIGATE COORDINATES ON LUA”.

Fixed a script error as well as a case where some of the effects of the Forward Artillery gun in Railjack lingered forever if you started and stopped charging it very rapidly.

Fixed the banners in the Dry Dock near the entrances not using the Clan Emblem.

Made fixes towards POI marker inconsistencies.

Potential fix for a script error that occured when collecting loot in a Railjack POI.

Fixed script error with host migration after exiting Railjack.

Fixed unlocalized Avionics.

Fixed a couple cases of Grineer Mines being unlocalized.

Railjack Controller Changes & Fixes:

Added two new Railjack pilot control options that, when set, the look input will only turn the Railjack and will not affect your crosshair. To enable/disable go to Options > Controls > Scroll down to “Railjack”: Pilot Centered Crosshair (Mouse) Pilot Centered Crosshair (Controller) You are already familiar with the enabled state of this option as it was the previous default and only crosshair option when using a controller. Now, when you disable this option when using a controller, the left stick will move your Railjack (forward/back/side to side), and the right stick will now allow you to freely move the reticle across the screen.

Increased the smooth time for non-centered reticles while piloting/using turrets in the Railjack with a controller.

Fixed missing bumper functionality when cycling through Components and Armaments categories in the Configure Railjack panel when using a controller.

Fixed both the “on” and “off” state of the Railjack Ability Menu not getting bound to the Custom Ability Menu keybind when using a controller. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1167262-railjack-keybind-missing/

Fixed an issue where rebinding the Ability Menu in the Railjack tab controller options would allow you to open it with the new binding, but force you to use the default binding to close it. Rebinding the Ability Menu will now use the new binding to open and close it.

Fixed customizing your Railjack controller controls always showing them as their default button regardless of the changes.

Fixed “Vector Maneuver” and “Drift Maneuver” not functioning as intended (only boosting) when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where performing a Dodge while piloting Railjack with a controller would only ever cause it to lunge downwards.

Fixed seeing <SECONDARY_FIRE> when piloting the Railjack after selecting Controller Icon Set as autodetect with a Playstation controller.

Fixed Blink not working with controller users who have never customized their controls (ie. using defaults).

Fixed custom Railjack controller bindings not applying to hijacked Crewship turrets.

Fixed ability to endlessly descend the Railjack by holding down the controller bumpers while Piloting.

Fixed “Search” and “Show Ranked” being bound to the same button when using a controller, causing priority issues on selecting in the Avionics screen.

Fixed an issue where “Move Up/Down” couldn’t be rebound in Railjack controller options.

Fixed excessive “rise/fall” sound triggering when Piloting Railjack with a controller.

Fixed script error when equipping Armaments onto your Railjack when using a controller.

Kuva Lich Changes & Fixes:

Requiem Murmurs from failing a Kuva Lich Parazon stab will now again be shared with the entire squad! If we take a trip down memory lane, we’ll arrive at The Old Blood: Hotfix 26.0.5, where we fixed all players receiving Kuva Lich Requiem Murmur progress whenever someone in the squad failed to kill their Kuva Lich. Our intentions to have the Kuva Lich tied exclusively to the respective player were genuine, but the feedback has shone light on what is a worthwhile feature for the Kuva Lich system given its pace towards success. We have bigger plans for Liches for connecting them to other Systems, but this change is the only one ready for Mainline!

Added fancy new FX when Valence Fusion has been successfully completed!

The Kuva Lich section of the Codex now has tabs for Active, Vanquished, Converted, and Traded Liches!

Decreased the chances of Kuva Lich controlled sectors forcing an Exterminate situation to allow for more gamemode chances.

Fixed Clients unable to use the ESC pause menu after Parazon stabbing a Kuva Lich.

Fixed the Kuva Nukor, Kuva Hind, and Kuva Bramma weapon progression showing as complete in the Codex when at Rank 30 instead of it’s true completed Rank of 40.

Fixed only 1 Kuva weapon maintaining its innate bonus damage attribute and respective Kuva Lich name when claiming multiple Kuva weapons using the ‘Claim All’ button in the Foundry. This retroactively fixes the Kuva weapons that lost out on their innate bonus damage by giving them back their random buff. Unfortunately, the Kuva Lich name can’t be easily associated with the Kuva weapon, so these fixed weapons will have the default Kuva weapon name (Kuva Tonkor, Kuva Bramma, etc).

Fixed Kuva Larvling not spawning Kuva Lich if downed before Host migration and captured after Host migration.

Fixed becoming stuck on a Rampart after Parazon stabbing your Kuva Lich on it. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1156040-stuck-in-rampart-after-using-the-parazon-on-nearby-enemy-investigating/

Potential fix for Kuva Lich Vanquish/Convert options always showing A/D even if your left/right is bound to different keys.

Fixed more instances where Parazon Finishers were applying your Melee weapon’s attack speed with equipped Melee mods in Kuva Lich controlled missions.

Fixed existing Kuva weapon name not being displayed when attempting to rename the weapon.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Kuva Lich to slide when downed while doing a dodge.

Fixed downed Kuva Lich still proceeding to break backs (which was removed in 27.1.0) in an invisible state.

More fixes towards Kuva Liches with the “Ruse” ability not having the same Warframe Helmet on the clones if an alternate helmet is equipped upon Lich creation.

Fixed the Kuva Lich button not appearing in the UI in the rare case where a Nightwave season is not active.

Fixed small FX offset issues with the Kuva Bramma when reloading.

Fixed being able to bypass the cooldown between scoped shots with the Kuva Quartakk and Quatz by scoping and unscoping between shots.

Fixed issue where Requiem Mods would always appear in their Defiled version when viewing them in the Codex.

Fixed squad members of a player who is in the middle of selecting their Kuva Lich’s fate being unable to unlock Lockers.

KUVA LICH MURMUR CHANGE & FIXES FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Armor and Damage Changes (Enemy):

This section will go over before and after scenarios with our enemy Armor, Health, and Shield changes. Reading this section should give you a conceptual and on-paper understanding of what we’re changing and why, but practical experiences will tell the full story here. You may need to refresh some aspects of your Builds to truly optimize your power against your enemies.

Before: Armor, Shields and Health on an Exponential Curve

After: Armor Shields and Health on an S curve

Damage Changes:

Enemy Damage output should still be close to what is currently on the Live version of the game, but we have made a few changes that will affect how players take Damage in-game.

Damage-Type Changes:

Slash Status now does not bypass Shields and instead deals damage over time to Shields. Slash Status still bypasses Armor.

Toxin Damage used to apply to Armor with a 25% bonus. Now it is neutral. For role distinction, Toxin bypasses Shields (but not Armor) where as Slash Status bypasses Armor but not Shields.

Player Changes:

Player Shields, Health, and Armor used to be shared with all AI, so they had all the weaknesses and resistances that their AI counterparts did.

Now Players have their own unique Shield, Health, and Armor type classified as TENNO! These have all weaknesses and resistances neutralized (for now). Player Shields now reduce 25% of incoming damage. Player Shields now recharge with custom player-only logic. Shield recharge delays are based on depleted or partial depleted shields. Partially depleted shields (any amount) is a 1 second recharge delay. Full depletion is a 4 second recharge delay.

These changes to Player shields are in addition to coming Shield Gating changes, which you can read about in our Shield Gating section!

Why: Armor Scaling and enemy Damage Reduction was the nucleus for this change. For years Tenno have had the tools to deal with these things, but the tools were uniform: Use Corrosive Projection, or else. While this is a simplification, it removed the feeling of choice. With these changes, we hope players experience a feeling of variety and choice when taking on enemies. By changing the scaling for Armor, we could consistently change the scaling for all!

ARMOR, HEALTH & SHIELDS FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Infested Damage:

We did not want to overlook the Infested in our review. Infested are close-range enemies that telegraph most attacks – and now if one of those attacks hits you, it simply does more damage. Stay agile, stay moving, and the mission is as good as won!

Why: Having Infested simply deal more Damage encourages you to use mobility in ways that is not the norm for their ranged counterparts. Rewarding mobility is a key part of Warframe.

INFESTED DAMAGE FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

AI Aimbots

Up until now in Warframe, the higher the enemy level, the better their accuracy. High-level enemies would be pinned at the best Accuracy they are capable of – not quite 100%, but getting pretty close! Things like your movement and Mods would reduce accuracy, but the potential for bad ‘Aimbot’ moments was too high. We have spread this progression across a greater range of AI now We are decoupling enemy accuracy from level to reduce the overall ‘Aimbot’ like behaviours you face at higher levels.

Why: This change allows us more accurate balancing of foes at higher levels. This change alone would be noticed by simply sometimes ‘getting hit less’, but in conjunction with the numerous other changes we are making to enemies, it is part of a holistic Refresh to the underlying mechanics behind Warframe’s enemies.

AI AIMBOT FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Shield Gating: Friend and Foe

Friend: First, let’s answer ‘What is Shield Gating?’ when it applies to you as a player. In this implementation, Shield Gating is the mechanic of preventing an instance of lethal (‘1-shot’) damage if you have Shields active. Simply put, the goal is to reduce the number of ‘1-shots’ you take when your shields are up, particularly for Shield-based frames. When any shields are active, an incoming hit that depletes your last bit of Shields will not continue into your Health pool, and also triggers a brief time where your Health is protected. Once that period is over you can take Health damage normally. Additionally, you will no longer take Slash Status Effect damage to your Health while Shields are up.

Foe: Enemies – Corpus in particular – also have received a bit of a Shield Gating, but with skillful gameplay you can overcome this. Any Headshots or shots to Weakspots completely bypass Corpus enemy Shield Gating. In addition, 5% of the damage dealt when hitting the shield gate will target enemy Health – this allows you to take your Forma fueled weapons back to low level enemies and hit them hard instead of hitting the shield gate. The goal here is to make Shields a mechanic you want to play against with Mods (Auras, Elemental) or to bypass with skill (Headshots). Slash Status Effects will now deal damage over time to Shields, Toxin damage remains as-is (bypassing Shields to directly affect enemy Health). Damage from Warframe Abilities will ignore the enemy Shield Gate (i.e if an instance of Damage from an ability is greater than the Shield value, it will go into health as well).

Why: Giving both Friend and Foe shield gating has two purposes: we want to reward skill a bit more in all Corpus missions, and give the ‘squishier’ frames a bit more viable edge and a chance to really explore Shield-focused builds. Toxin Damage and Status Effects are still your friend against Corpus or Shielded enemies!

SHIELD GATING FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Arcane Changes

After years of Arcanes as a system – with several additions to the offerings and replacement locations, we are doing several things:

Increasing the maximum Rank of Warframe and Operator Arcanes to 5, up from 3. Arcane Revives are a bonus that begins on Rank 3.

Adjusting the power of Arcanes at Rank 5 to generally behave as if you had 1.5 equipped, list as follows:

Reveal hidden contents



Magus Arcane Changes:

Removing the ability to Equip two of the same Arcane simultaneously.

Added the ability to Distill assembled Arcanes back into multiple unranked ones.

Arcanes that can trigger again while the Arcane is active are indicated in the Arcane Manager screen with a ‘Duration Can Refresh’ text.

Arcanes will require 21 Arcanes to reach the new Max Rank of 5. Scarlet Spear will feature a buy-what-you-want shop for Arcanes based on the currency earned in the event. It will launch in March shortly after this Mainline.



Why: The reasoning here is mainly toward the ability to equip two of the same Arcane. This reasoning is one of past inconsistency and time determining intent. There are a lot of builds that specialize the use of two Arcanes, but we want to encourage a variety instead of duplication. Arcanes are the only Upgrade system in the game that allows two of the exact same upgrade to be equipped – and we would rather players have variety than duplications. In the same way you can’t equip Amalgam Serration and regular Serration, you can’t equip multiple Rivens per weapon, or any duplication of Mods at all, Arcanes will follow. But we are making major changes to the Ranking (up from 3 to 5 with power changes). Instead of having 2 of the same Arcane with a double effect, you can now choose between 2 different Arcanes that behave (generally) at 1.5x efficacy than before.

ARCANE CHANGES FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Self Damage Changes:

We are getting rid of Self Damage and replacing it with something else: instead of Self Damage, it’s now ‘Stagger’. This change completely removes the chance of killing yourself, and instead now creates scenarios where you will interrupt yourself – or ‘Stagger’ – to varying degrees if you aren’t careful.

The degrees of Self-Interrupt start with a small stumble all the way to full knockdown depending on how close you are to the center of explosion. Any Mods referring to Self Damage will be converted to acknowledge Stagger.

With this Self-Interrupt system, we have added dozens of new recovery animations that harness a ninja-like recovery experience. By pressing ‘Jump’ at the correct time, you can execute a ninja-skill-based knockdown recovery to ALL in-game knockdowns. This ninja recovery window is indicated by a glowing FX on your Warframe.



In addition to Self Damage being removed, some of the more powerful AOE weapons without Self Damage presently will have the Stagger added, but it should only be noticeable in cases of extreme inaccuracy on the player’s part. The Weapons include:



Kuva Chakkurr

Opticor

Opticor Vandal

Battacor

Simulor

Synoid Simulor

Ferrox

Astilla

Shedu

Kuva Seer

Cyanex

Staticor

Pox

Tombfinger

Granmu Prism

Exard Scaffold

In the original Dev Workshop, we said:

As a result of this overall systemic change, Weapons with Stagger will be getting approximately a 20% buff in Damage, with any weapons with AOE receiving a 50% Radial Damage Falloff from central impact.

This is no longer accurate after continued testing. What we are doing now is:

No damage buffs have been added, but any weapons with AOE are receiving ~20% increase in Radius. Additionally, AOE weapons are receiving a 90% Radial Damage Falloff from central impact. This means on the very outer section of the explosion Radius 10% of the Damage will be dealt. Tactics will be deadly – aim true, Tenno.



Why: Several players brought up the history of the Tonkor and we want to make sure we ship this change in a place that’s conservative in its starting point from a balance perspective. The complete removal of Self Damage does change the pace of destruction with some of the game’s most powerful weapons, so we want to make sure we can iterate upwardly instead of releasing a bonanza of explosions with no other choices.

With the removal of Self Damage, Cautious Shot Mod has been changed to be Rifle compatible and reflect the new Stagger mechanic:

+90% chance to reduce the Stagger effect from self-imposed Radial Attacks.

SELF-DAMAGE REMOVAL / STAGGER FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Excavation Health/Shield Scaling Changes:

Excavation missions have had the same property since launch: all Excavators have 500 Shield, 2500 Health no matter the mission level. As of our coming PC mainline update, both Health and Shields will scale following the same formula as Mobile Defense Terminals. Shield Regeneration of Excavators will be a percent of health vs. flat value to deal with scaling shields.

Why: This change will bring Excavation in line with existing mission types that have scaling properties after several years of having flat values. True to our initial goal of fixing inconsistencies, we are making these mission objectives scale in a consistent manner to other mission objectives.

EXCAVATION SCALING FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Titania Changes:

Spellbind : Hold Titania’s Spellbind to cast Status Immunity on yourself. Previously you had to cast it while looking at the ground to accomplish this!

: Hold Titania’s Spellbind to cast Status Immunity on yourself. Previously you had to cast it while looking at the ground to accomplish this! Tribute : You can now select which Tribute to cast, by cycling through the different buffs like Ivara’s arrows, or Vauban’s Minelayer.

: You can now select which Tribute to cast, by cycling through the different buffs like Ivara’s arrows, or Vauban’s Minelayer. Lantern : Lanterns are now locked in place, allowing for more easily-controlled CC.

: Lanterns are now locked in place, allowing for more easily-controlled CC. Razorwing has a new FX upgrade!

has a new FX upgrade! Razorwing flight model has been brought more in line with Skywing controls.

Broad Warframe Armor Change – not just Vauban!

To provide a minor bump in survivability if your CC or strategies fail you, a handful of “squishy” Warframes/Primes have received Base Armor increases!

Ash: 65 to 100

Ash Prime: 150 to 175

Banshee: 15 to 100

Banshee Prime: 65 to 125

Baruuk: 150 to 175

Ember: 100 to 125

Ember Prime: 125 to 150

Equinox: 100 to 125

Equinox Prime: 120 to 150

Gara: 125 to 150

Gauss: 150 to 175

Harrow: 150 to 175

Hydroid: 200 to 225

Hydroid Prime: 250 to 275

Inaros: 200 to 225

Ivara: 65 to 100

Ivara Prime: 65 to 125

Limbo: 65 to 100

Limbo Prime: 85 to 125

Loki: 65 to 100

Loki Prime: 65 to 125

Mag: 65 to 100

Mag Prime: 65 to 125

Mesa: 65 to 100

Mesa Prime: 85 to 125

Mirage: 65 to 100

Mirage Prime: 150 to 175

Nekros: 65 to 100

Nekros Prime: 65 to 125

Nezha: 175 to 190

Nova: 65 to 100

Nova Prime: 65 to 125

Nyx: 15 to 100

Nyx Prime: 50 to 125

Oberon: 150 to 175

Octavia: 125 to 150

Revenant: 105 to 125

Rhino: 190 to 225

Titania: 65 to 100

Trinity: 15 to 100

Trinity Prime: 15 to 125

Vauban: 50 to 150

Vauban Prime: 100 to 200

Volt: 15 to 100

Volt Prime: 100 to 125

Wisp: 150 to 175

Zephyr: 15 to 100

Zephyr Prime: 75 to 125

Why: The conversation surrounding Arcane Guardian led to a significant review of Armor stats on Warfarmes. The Majority of Warframes received an increase in the Armor stat to increase survivability. Compounded with Shield Gating and the numerous other changes covered, we expect a much more fair feeling playing field for all Warframes.

TITANIA CHANGES & WARFRAME ARMOR CHANGES FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Reward Cleanup: Base Missions:

Base Missions are getting a small cleanup for this Mainline. For reference, all tables are currently available at www.warframe.com/droptables .

This change will be told from the perspective of a single node for example purposes, but the logic applies gamewide to Base Missions – which is to say, the Node on the Star chart (excluding special missions like the Index, Open Worlds, Rathuum, Assassination).

Consider the node Memphis, Phobos.

Base Missions like Memphis are receiving a bit of ‘fat trimming’ in terms of the lowest-point rewards available within them. For example,‘Memphis’ on ‘Phobos’ will have its 500, 1,000, 1,500 Credit Caches removed, as well as the 15 and 50 Endo. This will only leave the 2,000 Credits Cache, and the 100 Endo drop for each category, with a drop chance of the sum of all prior denominations.

Why: This is more of a Review and clean up for some of the less-rewarding aspects of missions. Right now the base Solar Map nodes exist to progress from planet to planet, while providing either general rewards (Mods, Credits) or specific return rewards (Ivara, Nidus, etc). By getting rid of the lower value items on the general rewards, people playing for the first time should come across a bit of a bump in their resources and credits. We have more plans for this to write about at a later date.

MISSION REWARD CLEANUP FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

UI QOL:

This is a summary of the UI changes announced in a recent Dev Workshop: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1166994-why-do-we-ui-like-we-ui-part-ii/#comments

‘Item Labels’ are now set to ‘On’ by default, but can still be turned off.

Avionics Screen no longer uses ‘Hold to Confirm’. (As mentioned in RJ Changes)

Intrinsics Screen no longer uses ‘Hold to Confirm’. (As mentioned in RJ Changes)

Razorwing has a new FX upgrade! (As mentioned in Titania Changes)

Hold to Confirm added to Revive to avoid accidental aborts, particularly on controller during Arbitration missions.

Added a ‘Forge All’ button on the Payload screen in Dojos. (As mentioned in RJ Changes)

More stats on DPD (Detailed Purchase Dialog). This screen has been re-tooled to be less hover-dependent and provide stat information at a glance: If the Warframe/Weapon has been Mastered. In the case where it has not been fully Mastered, it will show the current rank. The number of “Blueprints Owned” (if applicable). The “Purchase”, “Blueprint”, and “Gift” buttons have all shifted to accommodate all this new info display!

General scrollbar usability improvements with controllers.

Why: As outlined in the original Dev Workshop, we are looking to course correct some UI decisions based on feedback.

UI QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Profit Taker Change:

Due to the frequency of the Profit Taker Ability being too high and frustrating, we have made a minor QoL change to the Profit Taker encounter. The cooldown has been increased on a very specific, but noticeable, attack: The Blue shield projectile knockdown attack.

100x Restore Blueprints (Scaling Costs):

We are adding a new series of Restore Research and Blueprints that yield 100 of given Restore. Visit the Clan Dojo to research, and prepare your Railjack Resources accordingly!

Upon research, you will be able to build in batches of x100 with costs scaled from the x10 Blueprints!!

Why: The frequency at which players use these in missions vs. the 1 minute wait times for building 10x meant we could level up the batches here. Railjack Resources are being used for Research to give another use for what you are picking up!

100X RESTORE BLUEPRINTS FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Sharing Sentinel Mods: Shared Usage Allowed:

Sentinel Weapons and Warframe weapons cannot share Mods,which is to say: if you have 1 Maxed Serration Mod, your Sentinel’s Weapon cannot use it if you have a Primary Weapon with it equipped. You either switch your Sentinel Weapon to a different class (Shotgun, Melee), or acquire and max a duplicate Mod.

We are removing this condition and now your Mods can be simultaneously equipped.



Why: Over time, the amount of systems to put your time into have increased. The appeal of grinding out a Duplicate Mod for Sentinels just isn’t a proposition we want players to be faced with in the context of everything else the game has to offer!

SENTINEL MOD SHARING FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Greater than 100% Status having meaning:

Years ago we added Orange and Red Critical Damage numbers when you land a Critical with greater than 100%. For years, Status being greater than 100% has done nothing except guarantee Status – which is good, just not an added incentive to go over 100%. We are changing that this update.

When you hit a Status Chance greater than 100%, a single damage instance will be able to create two Status Effects. This means if you have a Shot with 200% Status Chance modded with both Blast and Toxin Damage, that single shot will result in both Status Effects!

It is worth noting we are fixing a UI inconsistency that is ‘Display Only’. Right now the Arsenal shows Status Chance affected by Multishot, which makes reading the new >100% value confusing. For example, the Arsenal might say 120% but really the Status Chance is 80%. We don’t have Multishot affect any Critical Stats (Chance or Multiplier), so we are fixing this display inconsistency. Multishot now has its own Stat.



Shotguns have a unique Role here based on a very patch-work history with how they interact with Status Chance. A Shotgun that shoots 99% Status Chance would give you 35% (roughly) status per pellet. 100% Status Gives you 100% Status per pellet. This huge jump in performance happens with just a 1% gain – why? Well, to answer that we have to look at our choice to make what the UI conveys reality. It would feel broken to shoot a Shotgun with 100% Status and not see a perfect spread of Effects. In reality, to make Status consistent we have to treat Shotguns as a special case.



Shotguns as a special case means we have buffed the Status Chance of all Shotguns by x3 or greater. The UI now behaves to show the reality that you are determining Status Chance per pellet.

Stacking Status Effects:

But wait – THERE’S MORE! In addition to being able to achieve two Status Effects on a single shot with >100% Status, we are also adding new meaning if you get a duplicate Status Effect on an enemy overall.

This section will outline exactly what this means for each Status type, including information on how multiple Status Effects behaved with stacking prior to this Hotfix:

Type Stacking Behaviour when a duplicate Status Effect Occurs: Slash Each Slash Status has its own duration, but now we only show a maximum of 10 damage numbers in the HUD, damage is unaffected, but reducing how many damage events we show helps with performance Impact Repeat single-target Impact Status Effects will escalate the efficacy of the Impact Status (removed previous change of adding Ragdoll as maximum Stagger consequence). Puncture The first Puncture Status Effect has an enemy deal 30% less Damage. Subsequent Puncture Status add +5% weakening, leading to up to 75% (capped). Each Puncture Status has a duration of 6 Seconds. Cold The first Cold Status Effect deals 25% slow. Subsequent Cold Status Effects deal +5% slow for a total of 70% slow at 10 procs. Each Cold Status has a duration of 6 seconds. Heat No Change. Toxin See Slash, plus the base duration of a Toxin Status Effect now matches Slash for 6 seconds. Electric AoE Electric Damage that is part of the Status Effect can now reoccur while the target is still under the stun animation of another Electric Status Effect. Blast

Grants the Blast Status Effect a single target. Blast Status reduces enemy accuracy by 30% base. Subsequent Blast Status Effects add +5% innacuracy for for 75% total at 10 stacks. Each Blast Status has a 6 second Duration.

Corrosive The first Corrosive Status Effect strips 26% Armor. Subsequent Corrosive Status Effects strip 6% more Armor, leading up to 80% Armor removal. Each Corrosive Status Effect lasts 8 seconds. Note: Corrosive was the only Status with infinite Duration and 100% Efficacy toward a defensive stat. This was necessary to some based on how Armor Scaled. We feel our rebalancing efforts need a differently behaving Corrosive to balance out all Status overall. Radiation The first Radiation Status Effect has an enemy deal 100% Damage to allies. Subsequent Radiation Status adds +50% damage, leading to up to 550% (capped). Each Radiation Status Effect has a duration of 12 seconds. Magnetic New Status Effect entirely: enhanced Damage! First Magnetic Status Effect deals 100% additional Shield damage, subsequent Magnetic Status add +25% for a total of 325% (capped). Enemies under a Magnetic Status Effect cannot regenerate Shields. Magnetic Status Duration is now 6 seconds. Viral New Status Effect entirely: enhanced Damage! First Viral Status Effect deals 100% additional Health damage, subsequent Viral Status add +25% for a total of 325% (capped).

Note: Before Viral would halve a target’s health pool and simply refresh the duration. Now it deals 2x Damage to Health, and can scale up to 4.5x Damage on repeat Status Effects. Gas The base duration of a Gas Status Effect now matches Slash for 6 seconds. No longer does AoE with forced Poison Status Effect (resulting in Poison DoT for enemies in radius), instead it does AoE DoT Gas damage around the target.

Players – aka Tenno – can only have a Maximum of 1 Stack on them – you cannot receive Stacked Status Effects as a player from enemies, fear not!

Why: The inclusion of enhanced or different stacking of Duplicate Status Effects is one to refresh the appeal of Status.

In addition, we’ve removed 0.25x Multiplier for Elemental Status Effects, meaning all Elemental Status Effects are 4x more likely.

Why: Critical has long been king – and while we are leaving Critical as is, our goal is to bring Status into the Arsenals in a new light for all Primary, Secondary, and Melee weapons. Our long-term goal with this change is to build upon this series of changes to eventually allow Status to impact bigger threats like Liches and Eidolons.

GREAT THAN 100 STATUS CHANCE / SHOTGUN CHANGES FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Faction Aura Changes

We are rebalancing the faction Auras to not completely bypass our rebalancing effort. More importantly though, with the complete rescale these Auras (mostly Corrosive Projection) will not be as necessary as they were.

Corrosive Projection, Shield Disruption and Infested Impedance new Rank values are:

Unranked: -3%

Rank 1: -6%

Rank 2: -9%

Rank 3: -12%

Rank 4: -15%

Rank 5: -18%

Why: We think being consistent is key. Passively removing 100% of an enemy’s defenses is not an interesting choice, and we were completely inconsistent in this regard with Auras (i.e the efficacy of 4x Corrosive Projections vs 4x Shield Disruptions).



Status Chance Mod Buffs:

The Status Chance Mods we released many years ago have not been considered worthwhile – there are simply better options within the Status Mod builds (Dual Stats) or Critical builds are more appealing. We are buffing all Standalone Status Chance Mods to increase the appeal of building for Status on your Weapons:

Rifle Aptitude increased from 15% Status Chance to 90% Status Chance

Melee Prowess increased from 15% Status Chance to 90% Status Chance

Sure Shot increased from 15% Status Chance to 90% Status Chance

Shotgun Savvy increased from 30% Status Chance to 90% Status Chance

Why? This is a long overdue change that will thrive when paired with the above change of giving >100% Status meaning. The goal is to give your Arsenals a shake up in terms of what Status may mean for some of your Collection! This is a power output increase across the board for Status. We will review the other Status Mods at a later date, but have no firm plans for them now.

STATUS CHANCE MOD BUFF FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Grenade Markers:

Sometimes the devious enemies of Warframe decide they’d rather stay safely behind cover and throw explosive surprises at the Tenno instead of rushing in. They do this when you are stationary for long periods of time. Some time ago we added an audio warning so that thrown grenades would chirp or tick, but experience has shown that they are still easy to miss during the chaos of fighting. A visible HUD marker and a warning glow have been added to grenades that are thrown at you to give you a better chance to react. PLUS, you can now shoot the grenade before it explodes, allowing for increased tactical revenge!

Why: More awareness on where Grenades are has been a longstanding community request to help the flow of battle. We are adding it to allow for more player tactical choice.

Fun extra fact: Saryn’s Molt will shed an attached grenade!

GRENADE MARKER FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

HDR Preview:

Players with a Graphics Card and Monitor that supports High Dynamic Range will be able to preview our new technology!

Why: Warframe is a vibrant game – and including HDR support will allow those with the hardware to experience a new richness!

HDR PREVIEW FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

Deferred Rendering Preview:

For the past several months we’ve mentioned that our engine is getting graphical upgrades. The time has come in this Mainline update to give you the option to preview Deferred Rendering! This will make Warframe look the best it’s ever looked – with better shadows, reflections, lighting responsiveness, and more!

Why: Graphics Matter Too – we have team members who thrive on integrating the latest graphics improvements to our technology!

DEFERRED RENDERING PREVIEW FEEDBACK MEGATHREAD:

FOV Maximum Change

Fresh from the oven comes a hot bonus change: we’ve increased the max FOV value from 78 to 90!

Why: Out of the players that do change their FOV setting, ~84% change it to the max. You may be wondering “why not max it even further??”. It comes down to the potential of the diegetic UI, FX, etc breaking when going plus ultra FOV. We hope you enjoy this bump for now!



Mag Magnetize Change:

You’ll notice a new Arsenal stat for Mag’s Magnetize ability called ‘Magnetic Pull’. This value now represents Mag’s force of gravity that pulls targets towards a central enemy.’ Magnetic Pull’ is scaled with Magnetize’s Rank and can be Modded with Ability Strength Mods.

‘Magnetic Pull’ stat has been added to address enemies that are only affected by the pull for brief moments or those that ignore it completely, as opposed to getting pulled towards the central target. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1131437-magnetize-not-pulling-in-all-enemies/

Gear Wheel Changes and Fixes:

Added “drag and drop” functionality to the Gear Wheel! Additionally, right-clicking in the Arsenal while modifying Gear Wheel will no longer swap to the Emote Wheel. Instead, right clicking now empties the selected slot. When right clicking to remove from slot, the first 13 slots will not reposition due to the first 12 allowing Hotkey bindings. Anything above slot 13 will reposition if items are removed. For example, if you have something in slot 13 and 14 and remove the item in 13, the item will now be in slot 13.

Deactivating Gear items by clicking on the item in the Gear Menu a second time will now re-equip the weapon you previously had equipped, rather than always equipping your Primary.

Fixed mounting a K-Drive with a Scanner equipped not restoring it after dismounting.

Fixed any equippable Gear item not restoring properly after performing a Hack or Finisher on an enemy.

Optimizations:

Heavily optimized Survival missions. Replaced the old script used in Survival missions with a new one that can perform up to 90% faster!

Optimized the projectiles of Carcinnox and Apoc Armaments to improve performance.

Made a micro-optimization to the Resource management system.

Optimized how custom shadow quality settings are applied.

Cleaned up generic explosions by replacing certain effects that were causing performance issues. Explosions should now be more optimal and consistent across the board.

Optimized the Kuva Nukor’s FX.

Optimized lighting across many Dojo rooms.

Optimized enemy awareness code.

Optimized the way the Codex is stored to save nearly 3.5 MB of memory.

Optimized the way the Star Chart is stored to save nearly 2MB of memory.

Optimized language cache preprocessing.

Optimized Hydron, Sedna to improve performance.

Optimized the effects on Titania’s Lantern ability to improve performance.

Made more optimizations to the Kuva Fortress tileset to improve overall performance.

Optimized Hildryn’s Aegis Storm to improve performance.

Optimized the Silver Grove shrine by reducing the number of particles.

Fixed a memory leak in dojos that could result in a crash after entering a large number of rooms.

Fixed random zombie players you would often see in the airlock of Relays and optimized performance in Relays in general (both rendering and CPU).

General Additions:

Added new Elite Shield Lancers to Asteroid, Forest, Shipyard and Galleon missions that have level 25+ Grineer.

Added new “hit reaction” animations to Grineer enemies! Before this change Grineer would only “flinch” when attacked – Now, with the updated hit reactions, it’ll be much easier to see when an enemy has been hit. These hit reactions are also much more dynamic to improve your Grineer crushing experience.

Added “Browse Wares’ ‘ option to Onkko (Cetus), Roky (Fortuna), and Little Duck (Fortuna). We removed the extra click required to get to their offerings! Instead of having to select “The Quills’ Standing” and then “view offerings”, you now have the option to do so right away. We also updated all mentions of “View Offerings” to “Browse Wares”.

Added a “Trading Policy” that will appear when Trading for the first time! Safe trading tips have also been added to the Trade UI. Trading is an essential part of Warframe and we felt it important to inform players on how to proceed with trading in a safe manner. All players will be presented with the “Trading Policy” window when trading for the first time ever (Mastery Rank 2 players who have just unlocked trading), and for the first time since downloading the update. This applies to any instance of trading in the Dojo and in Maroo’s Bazaar. Once you’ve accepted the Policy you may access it from the “Trading Policy” button when trading if desired.

Added a ‘COMPANION INVINCIBILITY’ option in the Simulacrum!

Added an AkLex Conclave Skin to Teshin’s Conclave Offerings!

Added the following categories to the Arsenal stat damage section: “Damage” or “Damage / Projectile”. Total damage counts that takes multishot into consideration. “Status” for weapons with built-in multishot will now read “Status / Projectile”.

Added a new sound to the Staticor to indicate that it is fully charged!

Added a new explosive sound to the Javlok’s alt fire!



Master Mix DSP Additions:

The sound team has added audio dynamics processing to the master output!

Note from the sound team: We’ve been working on an exciting addition to the master mix of Warframe! We now have a compressor/limiter/clipper on the output. What does this mean? The game will sound tighter, punchier, more focused, and more in control. This video is lo-res but it gives you a taste (be sure to unmute for this!)



General Changes:

Nova’s Wormhole will now teleport players’ weapon fire – You may remember we discussed the possibilities of this on Devstream #137. Well we saw your reaction to the possibility and we thought…why not make it a reality!

Slightly increased the size of Garuda’s Dread Mirror shield. We noticed that enemies were still able to shoot Garuda’s feet, so this increase is to help avoid those stray foot bullets.

Hildryn’s Haven ability now also provides invulnerability to all damage for 3 seconds for her Allies upon their Shields being depleted.

Due to the changes with regard to how Viral Status stack, Saryn’s Miasma will now only apply a single Viral Status on its initial hit rather than each time Miasma applies damage. This change may sound scary, but you will still get that same 6 seconds of initial doubled damage, just stacking now. If you play Saryn, you know it’s rare that enemies even survive Saryn’s damage output!

The Firestorm Mod is now compatible with all Primary weapons! Updated the Firestorm Mod description to reflect this compatibility.

The Fulmination Mod is now compatible with all Secondary weapons! Updated the Fulmination Mod description to reflect this compatibility.

The Codex console in your Orbiter will now display Leverian Prex Cards instead of cycling through the Codex. There is also a brand new ‘Leverian’ section specifically for the Codex that you can access the respective Warframe’s Leverian!

The Quest section of the Codex now orders itself in Active > Incomplete > Complete to reduce having to scroll through alphabetical order.

Changed the Focus Convergence in-world marker to a lighter yellow color so it isn’t as easily confused with the main objective marker.

Removed “Exterminate enemies” stage in Sortie Spy missions. This was done to fix some issues related to being unable to complete the mission due to this stage appearing.

Made improvements towards a hang that could occur when selecting “Appearance” in the Arsenal to improve performance.

Increased the frequency in which missions from the Void appear as Void Fissures.

Removed camera shake and color correction for other players in your squad when firing the Kuva Bramma for less eye bleed!

Updated the Mastery Test UI screen with more information and style!

Updated loading screen with a fancy new diamond loader and updated the loading screen tip font!

Updated the ‘Network Not Responding’ icon to be more jazzy and on brand!

Significantly increased the chance for the Juggernaut to drop Pherliac Pods Blueprint from 10% to 90%.

Increased the max Waypoint range from 100 to 250 meters.

In addition to the Revive screen receiving the ‘Hold to Confirm’ Revive/Abort function, we’ve made a few other changes/fixes when in spectator mode after an unfortunate death: The Squad panel, minimap, and HUD trackers will now be visible during your time spectating. The spectator camera now also follows the movement of the player’s camera more closely. You can spectate the other fallen corpses of your Allies. Fixed missing controller bindings callouts in the spectator screen. Fixed an issue with the “current target” icon not always appearing over the name of the player actually being spectated.

Disruptions missions will no longer be eligible Syndicate missions below level 15, as Demolysts don’t spawn at that level, thus an inability to complete the mission.

Palladino’s Riven Mod Offering screen now also includes the option to purchase Riven Mods Slots!

You can now equip Veiled Kitgun Rivens on your Primary! This feature is in preparation for Primary Kitguns coming in the Scarlet Spear update!

Reduced the pulsing FX frequency and size on the Eidolon Vomvalysts in their energy form.

Baruuk’s Reactive Storm Augment Mod will now also apply its Status Chance and damage type matching to enemy weakness on Serene Storm’s AOE attacks. Previously the Augment was only applying to close-combat attacks – we decided to extend this to Serene Storm’s AOE waves to give more flexibility to the Augment’s use. We’ll be monitoring the change as you play and test it for any potential adjustments.

Upon review, the falloff range for a few Arch-Guns were not consistent with what the Arsenal was displaying. The changes below fixes these issues: Increased the speed of Corvas and Fluctus projectiles to fix them dying before reaching their intended falloff ranges. Increased the Grattler projectile lifetime so it can reach its intended falloff range.

Ivara Prime’s starry night FX when invisible will apply to any form of invisibility, not just her abilities (Prowl, Cloak Arrow). This fixes other invisibility FX sources (for example: Untraceable and Ghost Mods) stacking with hers and looking awful/causing performance issues.

Removed Security Cameras and Turrets in Corpus Ship survival missions. During an optimization pass we realized these environment hazards in Survival missions were extra AI overhead and annoyances when there’s already a lot going on.

Significantly reduced the damage of slide attacks for dual swords in the Conclave. After reviewing how slide attacks perform with dual swords vs. other weapons, we determined it far exceeded them and needed to be rebalanced.

Made some minor UI tweaks in Survival missions to improve readability.

Projectiles from Crossbows equipped with the Dali Ballistica Skin will now match the Skin.

Updated naming conventions for Dojo Decorations. For example: “Small Topiary Bush” is now “Topiary Bush (Small)”.

Made adjustments to the brightness of trees in the Orokin Moon tileset.

Changed Nova’s Molecular Prime casting FX to have better positioning.

The Grineer Shield Lancer has been given a brand new reload animation!

Updated the reload animation for the Miter to better suit its uniqueness.

Kuva Lich and Ayatan Star in-world markers will start to fade as you approach them within certain distances: Kuva Lich: At 20m marker will begin fade Ayatan Star: At 5m marker will begin fade

Reduced overall transmission frequency in Survival missions.

Updated the Survival tower icon for in-world markers so that it matches the objective UI.

Increased the Health and Damage Resistance on Simaris’ Sanctuary Targets so that they don’t get accidentally nuked while attempting to scan them.

Reduce volume/ radius of Domestic Drones in Orbiter.



Fixes: