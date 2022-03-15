Warframe’s next update, Angels of the Zariman, will launch in April

Warframe players are in for a treat, as the game’s upcoming Angels of the Zariman update will launch in April. Angels of the Zariman builds on the ground that has been laid with The New War expansion and will see players return to the Zariman Ten Zero, the famously cursed ship at the heart of Warframe’s lore.

The update will include the next step in Warframe’s narrative quests and lots of additional content for players to dive into after they have finished exploring the single-player quest. These include a new Warframe, three new playable mission types, a social hub town, customizable apartments for players aboard the Zariman Ten Zero, and new customizations alongside quality of life improvements. The Zariman Ten Zero will also be home to a new NPC selling evolving weapons to players.

The new Warframe is Gyre, an electrical-themed Warframe that we will learn more about over the coming weeks. It will be interesting to learn more about her abilities and kit and see how she differs from fan-favorite Volt.

The new Nightwave will be launching before all this new content arrives, and Nora’s Mix Vol. 1 will be going live on March 16. Players will be able to snap up any rewards they have previously missed out on by completely an assortment of challenges.

Last, and by no means least, the 9th Anniversary of Warframe is on the horizon, and Digital Extremes have plans to celebrate it with players. Chief among them will be the release of Garuda Prime, giving players yet another Prime Warframe to try and track down and add to their collection. There will also be free content available for players to enjoy. Both Garuda Prime and the 9th Anniversary celebration will arrive on March 28.