Watch Dogs: Legion 2021 content roadmap revealed

Ubisoft has finally revealed a content roadmap for Watch Dogs: Legion, outlining the new content coming to the game for the next five months, with something new coming on an almost monthly basis.

Not only does this roadmap include details of the new content coming to the single-player game, but it also outlines expansions to Watch Dogs: Legion Online. The updates are a mix of free content for all players and expansions linked to the game’s season pass.

Perhaps most importantly, the roadmap indicates when the first major story expansion for Watch Dogs: Legion, Bloodlines, will release. This expansion brings back fan-favorite characters and thrusts them into the world of dystopian post-Brexit London.

Image via Ubisoft

In April, a new playable hero, Mina Sidhu, will be added to the game for the season pass holders alongside a brand new mission. This character has been genetically modified, resulting in her ability to control other characters in the world with nothing but her mind. This update will also add new co-op missions, assignments, characters, and character customization to Watch Dogs: Legion Online.

In May, two new Tactical Op missions will be added to Watch Dogs: Legion Online. This update will also add the first PvP content to the game in the form of Invasion and Extraction game modes.

June is when Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodlines launches. Both Aiden Pearce and Wrench will be added to the game as playable characters alongside this first expansion to the game’s story. This month’s content is only for season pass holders.

Finally, after no update in July, the Assassin’s Creed crossover event will go live for season pass holders in August. A new playable hero, Darcy, will be added along with some Assassin’s Creed-themed mission. All players will also be able to participate in an Assassin’s Creed event in Watch Dogs: Legion Online.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.