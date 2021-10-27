PUBG’s latest update will introduce a smoke grenade launcher and traitorous chickens

PUBG’s 14.2 is set to release on November 3 and 11 for PC and consoles, respectively, and will introduce a bunch of new weapons such as the Mortar and M79 Smoke Grenade Launcher. Meanwhile, the Taego map will get invaded by flocks of chickens.

That’s right! While attempting to win a Chicken Dinner, you will frequently encounter the birds themselves across the Taego landscape. They will serve a purpose too. Based on the chickens’ behaviour, you will be able to tell when an enemy is nearby. But remember, this will work both ways, so your position could be compromised by poultry too.

They’re not the only new addition to Taego, either. The Mortar weapon will be exclusive to the map and provide a way to attack areas that exceed grenade range. To use it, you will need to calculate the distance and adjust accordingly.

Meanwhile, the M79 Smoke Grenade Launcher is arriving in the next patch. It is a more defensive weapon that can provide smoke cover from a longer distance. It could prove useful for providing cover to a downed teammate or as a way to escape a dire situation, Team Rocket style.

Finally, the 14.2 patch will introduce a new Down But Now Out Swimming feature. You will no longer instantly die when being killed in water. Instead, you can slowly swim to shore where your teammates can revive you.