Apex Legends Official Cookbook Review – Daring Recipes for Gamers

While a match in Apex Legend can be a real battle, fans can also put their daring skills to the test in the kitchen thanks to the new Apex Legends Official Cookbook. This recipe book is filled with themed meal, snack, and drink ideas that are sure to satisfy appetites before a gaming session.

Now, I am new to Apex Legends, as battle royale games have never been a particularly strong area of mine, but I am no stranger to a cookbook, and I was excited to see that the Apex Legends official cookbook has a little bit of everything, both in pallet and skill level. This makes it great for new and practiced chefs alike.

Key Details

Price – $34.99 USD

– $34.99 USD Book Type – Digital & Hardback

– Digital & Hardback Release Date – October 17, 2023

– October 17, 2023 Official – Yes

Cooking Peppered With Lore & Salted With Easter Eggs

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The first thing Apex Legends fans will notice when popping open this official cookbook is a character-guided culinary experience. Pathfinder and Mirage both take the stage, guiding players through a unique adventure – kitchen experiments.

The stories and commentary above each recipe are indicated by bold for Mirage and italics for Pathfinder, and both characters have plenty to say about the food, where it comes from, how it should be prepared, and how it usually appears in the cultures of Apex Legends.

I love the inclusion of this character banter as you flip through recipes. It allows Apex Legends fans to access a different type of immersion in the universe and also encourages you to read through each recipe slowly, just to get the story happening between the measurements and cook times.

Apex Legends Recipes Are Level 1 Friendly

Image via Respawn Entertainment

I am no stranger to a challenge in the kitchen. From carefully braised steaks to the perfect pasta, I’ve been cooking with dedication for over fifteen years. However, I hate when my cookbooks assume that you need that many years to make a basic meal. Thankfully, the Apex Legends official cookbook doesn’t do this.

Options like the Cereal Killer, Rat Cheese, and Big Bang Pizza are all easy to create and encourage those just starting their cooking journeys to get experimental with flavors. Cereal Killer was particularly fun to try out, as my three-year-old son was able to help decorate the top with the red fruit loops.

However, for those wanting a challenge, Meat Pies, Copycat Veggie Curry, and Lifeline’s Care Package all offer a more intense set of directions to follow, while teaching interesting skills like pastry filling or slow roasting.

A Lack of Baked Goodies For Battle

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Sadly, where the Apex Legends Official Cookbook comes up short is in the Baked Goods section. For a full cookbook, this handful of recipes feels like a slim selection compared to the bountiful snack and entrée options found in earlier pages.

The five baking recipes are even dwarfed by the beverage menu, which offers a few too many boozy options. For a player base that starts at 13 years of age, it feels like the back sections of this cookbook are designed more for Apex adults than younger fans.

As someone who doesn’t drink, and has a little kiddo to appease, I would have loved a few more family-friendly desserts and drink ideas to pull from. That said, the recipes included can always be modified with a little orange juice alongside a double-batch of Lifeline’s “Pas Me Dat Suga” Cookies.

Verdict

The Apex Legends Cookbook is a must-have for fans of the game who enjoy cooking, baking, or themed drinks. The ideas are perfect for a regular day, or an Apex party, and don’t require a high skill level to make. It is a particularly good pick for someone interested in learning more about cooking, but who also enjoys a match in Apex Legends.

Final Score: 8 / 10

+ Great for all skill levels + Funny character blurbs make it fun to read + Wide variety of interesting recipes – Small baking section – Requires some weird ingredients that could be hard to get

Gamepur team received a sample for the purpose of this review.