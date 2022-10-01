Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X codes (October 2022)

Roblox offers a vast collection of anime games, especially in the fighting genre. If you are on the hunt for a new experience, look no further than Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X. The game is huge and offers various regions filled with many types of enemies. You need to fight the enemies to unlock the many characters and abilities in the game. Furthermore, there is even a PvP mode where you can test your skills against other players. A great way to quickly get rewards in the game is by using codes. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X

The game receives frequent updates from the developers, Sub & Fatal, and the game got new working codes in a recent update. The codes are great as they help you get into the game quickly and adapt to it. Additionally, newer updates and milestones will mean more codes for the players. The codes help you get wishes and abilities. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X as of this month.

subiscool: Redeem this code to get stars ability.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X on your device and complete the tutorial unless you have already.

Click on the shop icon on the left side of your screen.

Scroll to the bottom, and find the box to enter the codes.

Type any working code in it, and redeem it to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X

As the game gets older, some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Anime Battlegrounds X as of now.