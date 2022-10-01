Roblox Smashing Simulator X codes (October 2022)

Are you a fan of smashing things? If so, Roblox Smashing Simulator X is a great game where you can do just that, and the best part is you get rewarded for it. It’s a brilliant game with many things to break, like windows, houses, trees, and benches. You will have many objects to smash with, and as you progress, you will earn coins and hatch eggs to purchase even better objects. The game is simple yet addictive, especially for destruction lovers. Additionally, you have many working codes that you can redeem to make the experience easier, and this guide has all the working codes for Roblox Smashing Simulator X.

All working codes for Roblox Smashing Simulator X

Banana Studios Simulators keep its game updated with newer codes, and in a recent update, there were more codes for the players. The codes are very practical as they help you get various boosts and cores to help you in the game. Furthermore, the developers will add even more codes with newer milestones and updates. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Smashing Simulator X as of this month.

Awesome : Redeem this code to get a boost.

: Redeem this code to get a boost. BoostCode3 : Redeem this code to get a boost.

: Redeem this code to get a boost. Nuke : Redeem this code to get a boost.

: Redeem this code to get a boost. CoreCode2 : Redeem this code to get eight cores.

: Redeem this code to get eight cores. CoreCode: Redeem this code to get eight cores.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Smashing Simulator X

To redeem the working codes in Roblox Smashing Simulator X, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Smashing Simulator X on your device.

Click on the shop icon at the bottom.

In the menu, click on the Twitter button on the bottom right.

Type any working codes and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Smashing Simulator X

The game is getting older, and some codes expire. Here are all the expired codes for Roblox Smashing Simulator X as of now.