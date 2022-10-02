Roblox Thief Simulator codes (October 2022)

Roblox has many great simulator games, and one of the top ones is Roblox Thief Simulator. The game is huge, offering players many things to do. The game has many quests you need to complete to improve your skills and equipment. It’s a fast-paced game, and the world is filled with many activities for you to do. You start as an amateur thief, but you will get going on bigger heists as you progress. It’s a grinding game, but the rewards for the grind are well worth it. You can use the working codes to get many goodies if you want a quick headstart in the game. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Thief Simulator.

All working codes for Roblox Thief Simulator

Funwise keeps its game updates, and with recent updates, new codes were added on top of the ones already working. The codes will help you in the game by getting cash and gems. Additionally, the developers will likely add even more working codes with new updates and milestones. Here are all the working codes for the Roblox Thief Simulator as of this month.

PENTHOUSEFUN : Redeem this code to get 12,500 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 12,500 cash. 20MILLION : Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash. HEADSTART : Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash. FUNWISEFUN : Redeem this code to get 7,500 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 7,500 cash. GEMWORKS : Redeem this code to get 125 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 125 gems. SHINY : Redeem this code to get 100 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 100 gems. 10MILLION: Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

To redeem the codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Thief Simulator on your device.

Click on the codes button on the left.

In the pop-up, enter any working codes and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Thief Simulator

As the game gets older, some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for the Roblox Thief Simulator.