Skibi Defense Codes (December 2023)

Skibi Defense is a game that will make you dance to epic battle music while watching your enemies get destroyed by your powerful units. I managed to clear 11 waves and defeat mighty foes like the Balloon Toilet. However, I did have some help.

You will have to grind a lot for rewards in this game, but luckily, Skibi Defense codes are here to assist you! Redeem them to get free extra Credits to upgrade or buy new units and Boosts to double the rewards you’ll get while clearing waves. You can also get crates with random gifts for free by redeeming the codes listed below! If you want more tower defense fun, check out our Tower Defense X Codes article to get more codes and claim amazing rewards in that game, too!

All Skibi Defense Codes List

Active Skibi Defense Codes

UPD2 : Unlocks 3x Credit Boost

: Unlocks 3x Credit Boost 25mvisits : Unlocks Credits

: Unlocks Credits 50klikes : Unlocks Credits

: Unlocks Credits 20kplayers : Unlocks Credits

: Unlocks Credits 25klikes : Unlocks 2x Boost Case

: Unlocks 2x Boost Case 10kplayers : Unlocks 3x Boost Case

: Unlocks 3x Boost Case 10mvisits : Unlocks 2x Boost Case

: Unlocks 2x Boost Case 2.5klikes : Unlocks Credits

: Unlocks Credits 5klikes : Unlocks Credits and Case

: Unlocks Credits and Case 10kfavs : Unlocks Credits and Case

: Unlocks Credits and Case 5kplayers: Unlocks Credits and Boost Case

Expired Skibi Defense Codes

Related: Skibi Toilet Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Skibi Defense

To redeem Skibi Defense codes, follow these instructions:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Skibi Defense in Roblox. Open the in-game chat. Type /redeem (code) into the text box. Press Enter and claim your goodies!

How Can You Get More Skibi Defense Codes?

Social media platforms are always a good place to check if you’re considering looking for Skibi Defense codes on your own. Become a Skibi Defense Discord server member and get the latest updates and scour for the newest code drops. Connect with other players by joining the official Archkos Studios Roblox group.

However, if you want to avoid a lot of unrelated messages on social media, our article is the best source to stay on top of the latest codes. By bookmarking this page, you’ll get all the newest codes and freebies for this game in one place.

Why Are My Skibi Defense Codes Not Working?

Compare the code you’ve just entered manually with the Skibi Defense codes on our list. Are they the same? If the answer is no, then a typo must have sneaked in. It’s crucial to keep an eye on details, as one slip-up can cause the entire code to go invalid. If you want to skip these problems altogether, the best option would be to copy and paste the code you want to use directly from our list into the text box.

If the spelling is fine, but you still have no luck with getting your freebies, the code you’re trying to use is probably no longer active. Despite our best efforts to keep our articles current, developers rarely disclose expiration dates for codes. So, if you find an expired code on our active list, contact us so we can assist with the issue and update our lists quickly.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Skibi Defense

Crates are another way to get rewards once you run out of Skibi Defense codes to redeem. You can open one free crate daily or unlock more by completing quests. There are two types of crates to open: those for credits and for boosts. The selection of goodies is randomized, but you’ll see a list of all potential items you can get inside the chosen box.

What Is Skibi Defense?

Skibi Defense is a Roblox tower defense game inspired by the popular YouTube series called Skibidi Toilets. Like other tower defense titles, this is a strategy-based game with a hilarious twist of NPC characters designed as toilets or humans with cameras instead of heads. Your role is to place your camera units around the map in strategic positions to secure your base and watch as they destroy waves of opponents. There are several available gameplay modes — the primary Story mode, the Versus mode, and the Endless mode.

If you want to look around for more codes for your other Roblox games, skim through our Roblox Codes section to claim many exciting freebies fast!