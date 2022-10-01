Toontown Rewritten codes (October 2022)
You can’t rewrite the past, but you can redeem these codes.
Released in 2014, Toontown Rewritten is a fan recreation of Toontown Online, an MMO made by Disney that has since been shut down. Unlike its sister game, Toontown Corporate Clash, Rewritten is a fairly direct remake of the original game, and it doesn’t change much at all. It’s also free to play, and its development team isn’t affiliated with Disney in any way.
All active Toontown Rewritten codes
All of these codes are active permanently, but the catch is that all but one require you to have had an account since very early in Toontown Rewritten’s history.
- beta-bughunt: Available permanently to players who created an account before September 19, 2014 and activated a beta key.
- dont-be-wacky: Available permanently to players created an account before June 2, 2014.
- flip-for-flippy: Available permanently to players who created an account before June 2, 2014.
- patience-pays: Available permanently to players who created an account before September 19, 2014.
- toonfest2014: Available permanently to players who created an account before the end of ToonFest 2014.
- two-million: Available permanently for all players.
Expired Toontown Rewritten codes
- afro-for-amy
- coming-to-town
- discord-delight
- endofsummer
- free-to-good-home
- gardening-is-go
- MAX-THE-METER
- nipping-at-your-nose
- omgcon2016
- on-the-shelf
- replayfx2017
- replayfx2018
- replayfx2019
- silly-summer-fun
- supersorry
- thank-you-kong
- toonfest2015
- toonfest2020
- toontastic12
- toontown-tweeter
- tweet-treat
- twitter15k
- weight-off-shoulders
How to redeem codes in Toontown Rewritten
To redeem codes in Toontown Rewritten, you need to open your Shticker Book. Once there, flip left through the pages all the way to the beginning of the book. You can enter any active codes here, and you’ll get a confirmation if the code works. If it doesn’t work, you’ll get a notification telling you it didn’t. If your code does go through, you can pick up your reward at your mailbox. Keep in mind that this isn’t an instant process, though, so you might have to wait before your reward shows up.