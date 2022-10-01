Toontown Rewritten codes (October 2022)

Released in 2014, Toontown Rewritten is a fan recreation of Toontown Online, an MMO made by Disney that has since been shut down. Unlike its sister game, Toontown Corporate Clash, Rewritten is a fairly direct remake of the original game, and it doesn’t change much at all. It’s also free to play, and its development team isn’t affiliated with Disney in any way.

All active Toontown Rewritten codes

All of these codes are active permanently, but the catch is that all but one require you to have had an account since very early in Toontown Rewritten’s history.

beta-bughunt: Available permanently to players who created an account before September 19, 2014 and activated a beta key.

dont-be-wacky: Available permanently to players created an account before June 2, 2014.

flip-for-flippy: Available permanently to players who created an account before June 2, 2014.

patience-pays: Available permanently to players who created an account before September 19, 2014.

toonfest2014: Available permanently to players who created an account before the end of ToonFest 2014.

Available permanently to players who created an account before the end of ToonFest 2014. two-million: Available permanently for all players.

Expired Toontown Rewritten codes

afro-for-amy

coming-to-town

discord-delight

endofsummer

free-to-good-home

gardening-is-go

MAX-THE-METER

nipping-at-your-nose

omgcon2016

on-the-shelf

replayfx2017

replayfx2018

replayfx2019

silly-summer-fun

supersorry

thank-you-kong

toonfest2015

toonfest2020

toontastic12

toontown-tweeter

tweet-treat

twitter15k

weight-off-shoulders

How to redeem codes in Toontown Rewritten

To redeem codes in Toontown Rewritten, you need to open your Shticker Book. Once there, flip left through the pages all the way to the beginning of the book. You can enter any active codes here, and you’ll get a confirmation if the code works. If it doesn’t work, you’ll get a notification telling you it didn’t. If your code does go through, you can pick up your reward at your mailbox. Keep in mind that this isn’t an instant process, though, so you might have to wait before your reward shows up.