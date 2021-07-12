Roblox Project New World codes (July 2021)

Project New World is a title with ongoing development in Roblox. Players enter as complete novices but quickly acquire the powers of their favorite anime characters and start to defend the world from evil. Everyone needs a helping hand now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of codes for Roblox Project New World, pushing you to be the best you can be.

Working Roblox Project New World codes

The following list contains all the codes we know to be working in the game. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.

DOUBLEXP : Gain 2x XP for 30 minutes

: Gain 2x XP for 30 minutes FreeRaceSpin: Get a free race spin

Expired Roblox Project New World codes

The list below contains all of the codes we know to have expired for Roblox Project New World. Don’t try to claim them because you won’t get any rewards.

30KLIKES : Provides a 2x boost to XP and money

: Provides a 2x boost to XP and money FreeStatReset : Provides a free stat reset

: Provides a free stat reset GROUPONLY: 2x boost to XP, mastery, and money for 30 minutes

How to redeem Roblox Project New World codes