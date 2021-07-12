Roblox Project New World codes (July 2021)
Become more powerful than ever before.
Project New World is a title with ongoing development in Roblox. Players enter as complete novices but quickly acquire the powers of their favorite anime characters and start to defend the world from evil. Everyone needs a helping hand now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of codes for Roblox Project New World, pushing you to be the best you can be.
Working Roblox Project New World codes
The following list contains all the codes we know to be working in the game. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.
- DOUBLEXP: Gain 2x XP for 30 minutes
- FreeRaceSpin: Get a free race spin
Expired Roblox Project New World codes
The list below contains all of the codes we know to have expired for Roblox Project New World. Don’t try to claim them because you won’t get any rewards.
- 30KLIKES: Provides a 2x boost to XP and money
- FreeStatReset: Provides a free stat reset
- GROUPONLY: 2x boost to XP, mastery, and money for 30 minutes
How to redeem Roblox Project New World codes
- Launch Roblox Project New World
- Click on the main menu button in the bottom left-hand corner
- Now select the Twitter icon
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be claimed by your character