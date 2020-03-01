Dragonball Z: Kakarot Minimum and Recommend Specs on PC

Dragonball Z: Karakot is shaping up to be quite the experience for fans of the series. You will be fighting, fishing, eating, and training with characters like Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta. The game has also promised to deliver storylines that will answer some of the more significant questions for fans of the lore. Before all that happens, however, you will want to know if you can run the game.

You can find the minimum and recommended specs, as advised by developers CyberConnect2 Co. Ltd, below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 36 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

It would appear that Dragonball Z: Karakot will be easy to run for the vast majority of gamers out there. The most common GPU for users of Steam is the Nvidia GTX 1060, with the recommended GPU for the game being the GTX 960, or R9 280x. Even the 36GB minimum installation size seems extremely reasonable compared to some of the 100GB monsters we have all been installing lately.

Dragonball Z: Karakot is releasing on PC on Jan 16, and will be available on Steam.

