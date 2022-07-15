Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (July 2022)

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a classic game of attempting to figure out who is the murderer. You will play one of the three roles: the innocent, sheriff, or the murderer. The innocent and sheriff will work together as they attempt to track down the murderer before they can get to all the innocent players. It’s a strategic game, but there are some unique cosmetics and items you can take with you, and you can use codes to unlock a handful of them. This guide covers all Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes available to you.

How to redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes

You will need to launch Murder Mystery 2 and be in the game if you wish to redeem any of the available codes. After you’re in the game, you must go to the Inventory icon on the left side of your screen to open up your menu. From there, on the bottom right, there will be a small area where you can type in the code you want to redeem. Once you’ve typed in the complete code, click the Redeem button, and you will receive the item in your inventory. These codes are not case-sensitive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of checking what codes are available in the game, we recommend following the @NikilisRBX account on Twitter. This is an account associated with the Murder Mystery 2 game, and they will release any available codes for the game and may also share future content updates for the title. There is also a Murder Mystery 2 discord server you have the option of joining.

All active codes

There are no currently active codes for Murder Mystery 2. We will update this section when the developers release any codes for the game. These codes can quickly, and we advise making sure to check back regularly whenever a new one arrives.

All expired codes

These are all expired codes you can no longer redeem on Murder Mystery 2.