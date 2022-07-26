The Nintendo Switch console is extremely popular globally for its portability, user interface, and surprising ability to run most current games with its small form factor. Combining that with its detachable Joy-Con controllers makes playing multiplayer games a breeze when outside of the home.

The games offered by the Nintendo eShop are extremely varied, with something for everyone to get their hands on and play. With popular titles such as Animal Crossing, Super Mario 3D World, and Pokémon on the console, you’re bound to find something to scratch that gaming itch. However, what about games that have a bit more mature themes that will really test your gaming mettle? Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games for adults to try.

The 10 best Nintendo Switch games for adults and why they’re great

For years, Nintendo seemed content to focus on making family-friendly games, even going so far as to block releases of more adult-oriented content. With the Switch, they’ve seemingly acknowledged that gaming has grown up and embraced that side of the industry. Not only can you find a wealth of visual novels on the console, but there are plenty of games that appeal to fans with mature tastes.

Bayonetta is a hack and slash game developed by Platinum Games. It follows the character of Bayonetta, an unholy offspring of an Umbra Witch and Lumen Sage, who has lost her memory and has been in a slumber for 500 years at the bottom of a lake. This game features visceral combat and a plethora of weapons and abilities to cut and gun down any enemies that come before her. You can also dress Bayonetta up to look like four of Nintendo’s popular characters, such as Link, Princess Daisy, Princess Peach, and Samus Aran.

Control

Control is an action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment. Take on the role of Jesse Faden as she explores and discovers the secrets of The Oldest House, the main installation of The Federal Bureau of Control. Utilizing the environment around you with unnatural abilities, players can eradicate the corruptive presence that is taking over The Oldest House. This game is a cloud version, which means that it will run at the same quality as other platforms without needing the same levels of processing power. However, a strong, stable internet connection is required.

Experience the genre-defining game that will remind you of just how unprepared you really are. Now remastered, Dark Souls is an action role-playing game with brutal and punishing combat that rewards those who have the tact and strategy to win. Explore a curse-stricken dark fantasy world known as Lordran. Call upon powerful characters or other players to help you tread through the dangerous landscape while defeating imposing bosses and enemies along the way.

For those a fan of gratuitous violence and classic first-person combat, the Doom franchise has you covered. Doom is a franchise that spans back to 1993. You follow the character referred to as Doomguy or Doomslayer and traverse multiple environments exterminating hell’s minions with a huge and devastating arsenal of weaponry. Experience the story starting with the original 1993 release, culminating in the more recent release of Doom Eternal. All games in the franchise are available to purchase in the Nintendo eShop.

Firewatch

In the year 1989, Henry is retreating from his messy life to work as a fire lookout in the wilderness of Wyoming. As Henry, you are tasked with looking out for smoke and keeping the area safe. Using your radio, you are in constant contact with your supervisor Delilah providing you with aid and know-how for your new job. Explore a wild and beautiful wilderness while dealing with strange occurrences and facing tough choices as you figure out what is most important to Henry.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developed by Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a dark fantasy action-adventure game that takes place in the Viking Age. It follows Senua, a warrior making her way to Helheim to rescue the soul of her dead lover from the goddess Hela. Through the game, you learn that Senua suffers from psychosis, believing it to be a curse. The developers worked very closely with mental health specialists, neuroscientists, and people who are also suffering from this ailment in order to represent the illness properly.

For those who are fans of classic first-person shooter experiences, Ion Fury is a true successor to Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, Doom, Blood, and Wolfenstein. Follow Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison as she takes on a quest to track down and kill the evil transhumanist mastermind Dr. Jadus Heskel in the streets of the cyberpunk Metropole of Neo DC. Utilize an extensive and unique arsenal to gun down foes that get in her way, and tear through seven zones stuffed with all the mayhem and action one could ask for.

Outlast series

The Outlast games are some of the most highly rated survival horror games to date. From investigating the truth of Mount Massive Asylum in the first game to uncovering the cult’s dark secrets that reside at Temple Gate in the sequel, this series puts you right inside the characters’ minds as they explore, run, hide, and survive truly hair-raising encounters with spine-tingling enemies.

Developed by ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley is a simulation role-playing game that involves taking your late grandfather’s farm after leaving the corporate world to find something new. Take part in local festivals, build relationships with the citizens, cultivate crops and livestock, and even mine and dungeon crawl. For those that like a good game to sit down, relax, and perform various tasks, this is the game for you.

The original party game and friendship-ender has returned with Super Mario Party. Featuring 80 minigames with different challenges using the Joy-Con controllers, creating unique and memorable moments while playing with your friends and family. Play as your favorite characters with their own unique dice to roll for movement traversing the board, creating alliances, and shattering dreams along the way. Gather all the stars you can and claim victory over your peers — that is, if you’re not too bruised up to celebrate.

