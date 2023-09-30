10 Best Steam Deck Games To Play On An Airplane

The Steam Deck is Valve’s take on the hand-held console genre, and it has taken the gaming community by storm. Offering the power of a PC in a compact, portable design, the Steam Deck is perfect for gaming on the go, including during long flights. If you’re planning to take your Steam Deck on an airplane journey and wondering which games to play, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 10 best Steam Deck games to make your flight entertaining and enjoyable.

Stardew Valley

Embark on a farming adventure in Stardew Valley, a relaxing and addictive game that’s perfect for playing during a flight. Build your farm, interact with the community, and immerse yourself in this charming pixelated world.

Hades

Descend into the depths of the underworld in Hades, a critically acclaimed action-packed rogue-like game. Its fast-paced gameplay and engaging story will keep you entertained for hours as you attempt to escape from the clutches of the god of the dead.

Civilization VI

Lead your civilization to greatness in Civilization VI, a turn-based strategy game that allows you to create and guide a civilization from ancient times to the modern era. Perfect for long flights, this game will keep you strategically engaged for the entire journey.

Into the Breach

In this turn-based strategy game, Into the Breach, you’ll control powerful mechs to defend humanity from monstrous creatures. The bite-sized missions make it ideal for quick play sessions during a flight.

Celeste

Embark on a challenging and emotional platforming adventure in Celeste. The precise controls and gripping narrative will keep you engrossed, making it a great choice for both short and long flights.

Dead Cells

Prepare for intense, fast-paced action in Dead Cells, a rogue-lite, metroidvania-inspired game. The fluid combat and rewarding progression system will keep you entertained as you battle your way through hordes of enemies.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Delve into the dark, twisted world of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, a rogue-like dungeon crawler that offers endless replayability. With each playthrough being unique, you’ll be entertained throughout your flight.

Darkest Dungeon

Face the horrors of the Darkest Dungeon in this challenging turn-based RPG. Manage a team of flawed heroes as they traverse eerie dungeons, dealing with stress and battling gruesome monsters.

Terraria

Embark on an exploration and crafting adventure in Terraria, a 2D sandbox game with a vast world to discover. Whether you’re building, fighting, or exploring, Terraria offers endless possibilities for gameplay.

Slay the Spire

If you enjoy deck-building and strategy, Slay the Spire is a must-play. Climb a mystical spire, battling foes and strategically building your deck to overcome challenges.