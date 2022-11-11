Action vs. High Speed modes in Sonic Frontiers – What’s different?

Near the beginning of Sonic Frontiers, you will be given a choice to play between two playstyles with not enough information given on what you are getting into. You can’t instantly swap back and forth between these modes, so it’s a good idea to know what you are doing. Here is the difference between the Action and High Speed modes in Sonic Frontiers.

Related: How to get the Combo Crackerjack achievement/trophy in Sonic Frontiers

What is the difference between the Action and High Speed modes in Sonic Frontiers?

The big difference between Action and High Speed in Sonic Frontiers is how quickly things happen on the screen. For young kids or new players not used to many Sonic games, Action is recommended because it slows the experience down a little bit. This is meant to help with platforming, which is all over the open zone format in the game. If you are finding yourself falling to your death a lot and frustrated with landing on platforms and rails, this may be the option you want to adopt.

As for the High Speed mode, this is essentially the traditional Sonic experience you have seen in recent games. Sonic, in general, will move quickly but can be a little tougher to land platforms with. The camera will be closer to Sonic at all times, letting you feel the high velocity that he is moving at, especially when boosting.

After you choose one or the other, you can’t instantly swap to the other one. Instead, you will need to open the Game Settings under Options and adjust various sliders to tone the experience to what you want. You can change the starting speed, initial boost speed, turning speed, camera speed, and more. Be sure to mess around with these and the other options here to ensure you are getting the best experience for you.