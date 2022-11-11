For the most part, all of Sonic Frontiers’ achievements are pretty easy to unlock, but one in particular could be a little challenging. The Combo Crackerjack achievement says, “Perform Phantom Rush 50 times outside of the training simulator.” While the description is pretty straightforward, it can be tough to find enemies that are strong enough to withstand your attacks when you have become powerful enough. Luckily, there is an easy way to get the Combo Crackerjack achievement or trophy in Sonic Frontiers. Here is how.

Related: Is Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

How to get the Combo Crackerjack achievement/trophy in Sonic Frontiers

First, the Phantom Rush skill is unlocked very early in the game, the second, after you get Cyloop. This automatically activates when you fill up your combo bar when in combat. The problem is, as you get more Seeds of Power, you begin defeating enemies too quickly to activate Phantom Rush.

For this achievement, go back to Kronos Island and fast travel to portal 1-3. Near here will be one of the Guardians in the game, an Asura. If one is not here, keep playing around the world until you get a Starfall event at night that resets enemy spawns in the world.

Usually, when you fight Asura, you will run up its arms and attack it up top. For the purposes of this achievement, run under it and lock on to one of its legs. This area does not damage the Asura, so it will never die. To get this achievement, strike it with a lot of hits until your combo meter is filled and Phantom Rush activates. When that happens, stop attacking and wait for it to go away. When done, attack again and repeat until you get the achievement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This achievement can be pretty monotonous when going about it this way, so we recommend listening to some music or a podcast while you go for it. You will be safe from any attacks, so just go right at it.