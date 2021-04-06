All 10 banned Pokémon for the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go – April 2021

The first Great League Remix for the Pokémon Go Battle League is nearly here. The event will be happening from April 12 to 26, and every player can participate. The Great League Remix will be available alongside the traditional Great League category and comes with different rules. You cannot use any Pokémon with a higher CP of 1,500 in the league, and there are 10 Pokémon no trainer can use on any team. This list was created by developers Niantic during March’s Great League round, and they chose the top 10 choices used throughout the competition.

These are all of the Pokémon you will not be able to use in the Great League Remix.

Venusaur

Raichu and Alolan Raichu

Marowak and Alolan Markwak

Azumarill

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Galvantula

Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

While the initial nine make sense, the final option, Talonflame, was likely a late addition because of Talonflame’s Community Day at the start of March 2021. The Pokémon could learn to use the fast move incinerate, a Fire-type fast move that is praised for its damage potential and energy output. It was enough to make Talonflame a major candidate in both the Great League and the Ultra League, although most trainers probably needed some XL candy to give Talonflame the proper power boost.

The Great League Remix can be a great way for trainers to discover a new meta outside of the 10 most used Pokémon in this category. You’ll still be able to rank up in the competitive scene if you fight in this league, so make sure to avoid using any of those Pokémon used above, and try to see what surprises your opponent has waiting for you.

